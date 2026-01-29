Sindh governor writes to SHC CJ for judicial inquiry into Gul Plaza tragedy

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori talks to the media about rescue operation on January 19, 2026 outside fire-hit Gul Plaza shopping centre. Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan senior leader Dr Farooq Sattar is also present. — APP

Independent judicial probe to prevent future tragedies: Tessori.

Governor hopes judicial oversight to restores public confidence.

Commissioner-led report "confirms 79 deaths" in Gul Plaza blaze.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has sought the formation of a judicial inquiry commission to investigate the deadly Gul Plaza fire, stressing the need for a transparent, independent and credible probe to ascertain causes, regulatory lapses and responsibility.

Karachi's largest fire in more than a decade broke out on January 17 and quickly spread through the sprawling shopping complex, famous for its 1,200 family-owned stores selling wedding clothes, toys, crockery, and other goods.

The search operation of the deadly shopping centre fire culminated after ten days of arduous rescue and relief efforts, and the scorched shopping centre was sealed on Tuesday.

In a letter addressed to the Sindh High Court Chief Justice Zafar Ahmed Rajput, the governor stated that the blaze at Gul Plaza resulted in irreparable loss of life and was an extremely serious matter requiring judicial scrutiny.

— Facebook/@TeamKTessori

He stressed that only an independent inquiry will guarantee accountability and help prevent such disasters from recurring.

"Given the gravity of the incident and widespread public concern, there is a compelling need for a transparent, independent and credible inquiry," the governor wrote, adding that any individuals or institutions found responsible must be identified in accordance with the law.

Governor Tessori expressed hope that an inquiry conducted under judicial oversight would restore public trust.

Commissioner's report on Gul Plaza fire

Meanwhile, an investigative report compiled by a committee led by Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi has confirmed that 79 people lost their lives in the Gul Plaza fire, sources told Geo News, underscoring the scale of the tragedy cited by the governor in his letter.

Fire department workers walk past the site, following a massive fire that broke out in the Gul Plaza shopping centre in Karachi on January 20, 2026. — Reuters

According to the sources, the report — to be submitted to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah — details the causes of the fire, the response of the fire brigade, rescue operations and subsequent relief efforts, based on accounts from victims, eyewitnesses and rescue officials.

The fire broke out at around 10:15pm on January 17, while the fire brigade was informed at 10:26pm. The first fire tender reached the site at 10:37pm, with the deputy commissioner South arriving at 10:30pm and Rescue 1122 personnel at 10:53pm.

Investigators concluded that the blaze originated at a flower shop on the ground floor, allegedly caused by a child, and spread rapidly through air-conditioning ducts to other parts of the building. The majority of fatalities occurred on the mezzanine floor.

Earlier, Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar said concerns regarding possible sabotage or terrorism had been raised, but clarity was still lacking. He added that anti-terror provisions would be included in the FIR if sufficient evidence emerged during investigations.

Separately, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah announced plans to rebuild shops at the site within two years, stating that the remaining structure of Gul Plaza would be demolished.