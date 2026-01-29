President Zardari meets UAE leadership, discusses trade ties

President Asif Ali Zardari is seen in a meeting with Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on January 28, 2026. — PID

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari and Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Wednesday, discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral relations, with a focus on expanding economic, trade and investment cooperation between Pakistan and the UAE.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the brotherly relations between Pakistan and the UAE and expressed satisfaction over the positive trajectory of bilateral ties.

During a meeting at Zabeel Palace, Dubai, President Zardari congratulated Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, on two decades of leadership as Ruler of Dubai and commended Dubai’s remarkable transformation into a global centre for tourism, finance and emerging technologies.

Both sides exchanged views on benefiting from Dubai’s development experience, particularly in ports, logistics, infrastructure, information technology and digital financial services, President Secretariat Media Wing said in a press release.

The meeting was attended by First Lady, Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE.

The president highlighted Pakistan’s ongoing economic reforms, including investment facilitation and privatisation, and explored opportunities for enhanced cooperation with the UAE in infrastructure development, logistics, food security and technology-driven sectors.

President Zardari extended an invitation to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to visit Pakistan.

The leaders underscored the importance of high-level exchanges, recalled the recent visit of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Pakistan, and acknowledged the UAE’s continued support for Pakistan’s economic development.

They also highlighted the valuable contribution of the Pakistani community in the UAE in strengthening people-to-people links.

Zardari meets with CEO DP World

Separately, President Zardari met with Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DP World in Dubai, UAE on Wednesday and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to providing institutional facilitation and fast-track approvals to partner enterprises.

President Asif Ali Zardari meets Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DP World in Dubai. — PID

During the meeting, he underscored the importance of deepening long-term cooperation in rail freight modernisation, inland logistics and integrated freight corridors.

The president appreciated DP World’s strong and sustained partnership with Pakistan and its contribution to the country’s logistics, port operations and infrastructure, President Secretariat said in a press release.

The meeting reviewed the evolving Pakistan–DP World engagement, noting that the recent inter-governmental agreements reflected strong commitment on both sides.

The president said these initiatives aligned with Pakistan’s objective of positioning itself as a regional trade and transit hub through enhanced connectivity and modern logistics infrastructure.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem highlighted Pakistan’s strategic geographic location at a time of global uncertainty and stressed that the country occupied a critical position as sea routes faced growing pressures.

He noted that Pakistan’s direct connectivity with China and Central Asia, combined with its access to the Arabian Sea and its surface connectivity through road and rail networks, placed it at the centre of regional and inter-regional trade flows.

He said Pakistan served as a natural hub linking key parts of the world by sea and land, and reaffirmed that the UAE would continue to work closely with Pakistan, drawing on decades of a trusted and enduring relationship Pakistan’s ambassador to the UAE was also present during the meeting.

Zardari meets ruler of Abu Dhabi

Earlier on Tuesday, President Zardari, accompanied by a high-level delegation, met with President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

President Asif Ali Zardari meeting President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at Qasr al-Bahr. — PID

Both the sides discussed ways to further deepen the longstanding and brotherly relations between Pakistan and the UAE.

The two leaders reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation and explored new opportunities in trade, investment, energy, infrastructure, technology, and people-to-people exchanges, highlighting the significant potential for expanding economic and strategic partnership.

President Zardari highlighted the significance of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s recent visit to Pakistan and expressed appreciation for the UAE’s continued support for strengthening bilateral ties.

Both sides also exchanged views on a range of regional and international developments and reaffirmed their commitment to promoting peace, stability, and sustainable development.

President Zardari’s visit underscored the enduring friendship and strategic partnership between Pakistan and the UAE.