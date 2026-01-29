Armed forces fully prepared to safeguard country's sovereignty: CDF

Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces, Field Marshal Asim Munir inspects during visit to Bahawalpur Garrison, January 29, 2025. — ISPR

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Field Marshal Asim Munir, on Thursday reaffirmed Pakistan Armed Forces' preparedness to safeguard the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity against all threats.

He made this affirmation during a visit to Bahawalpur Garrison, where he was briefed on key operational, training and administrative matters of the Corps, with particular emphasis on preparations for multi-domain warfare, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

During the visit, the ISPR said, COAS Munir observed a high-intensity field exercise, Steadfast Resolve, conducted at Khairpur Tamewali (KPT).

The exercise demonstrated the integration of niche and emerging technologies, including unmanned aerial systems, advanced surveillance capabilities, electronic warfare assets and modern command-and-control mechanisms, underscoring the armed forces’ shift towards technology-enabled multi-domain operations.

Addressing officers and troops, the army chief commended their high morale, professional competence and operational readiness. He stressed the importance of maintaining optimal preparedness to meet future battlefield and security challenges.

The Field Marshal highlighted that the Pakistan Armed Forces were undergoing a significant transformation across multiple domains, noting that the character of warfare has evolved rapidly due to technological advancements.

He said future conflicts would increasingly rely on technological manoeuvres rather than traditional physical movements, fundamentally reshaping both offensive and defensive operations.

In this context, he said the armed forces are swiftly embracing and absorbing modern technologies, with innovation, indigenisation and adaptation remaining central to this transformation.

Earlier, the army chief inaugurated the ROHI E-Skills Learning Hub (STP), aimed at promoting digital skills and expanding learning opportunities for students, particularly from southern Punjab and other parts of the country.

He also inaugurated the APS Abbasia Campus, reaffirming the Pakistan Army’s commitment to quality education and character building.

Later, he visited the EME Regional Workshop, where he was briefed on maintenance regimes designed to sustain modern military platforms through advanced technologies, indigenisation initiatives and other combat support measures.

Upon his arrival at Bahawalpur Garrison, the army chief was received by the Commander Bahawalpur Corps. He also laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fateha, paying tribute to the supreme sacrifices of the martyrs.