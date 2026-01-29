Info minister confirms Imran Khan inspected at Pims hospital

A collage showing PTI founder Imran Khan (left) and Information Minister Attaullah Tarar. — AFP/Radio Pakistan/File

Imran shifted to Pims on eye experts' advice: Tarar.

"PTI founder underwent 20-minute medical procedure."

Iailed ex-premier is "absolutely healthy", says minister.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Thursday confirmed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan was briefly taken to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) amid concerns raised by his party.

Speaking to Geo News exclusively, Tarar said eye specialists had examined the PTI founder at Adiala Jail and advised that he be shifted to PIMS for further assessment and treatment.

Acting on the doctors’ recommendations, the minister said, the former premier was taken to the hospital on Saturday night.

He said that at Pims, Imran's eyes were examined again and, after obtaining his written consent, doctors carried out a minor medical procedure that lasted around 20 minutes.

Following the procedure, the minister said, he was shifted back to Adiala Jail with the necessary medical instructions.

The information minister stressed that Imran's vital signs remained stable throughout the procedure and that his overall health was satisfactory.

“He is absolutely healthy,” Tarar said, adding that access to medical facilities and specialist care is provided to all prisoners whenever required, strictly in accordance with jail rules.

Responding to a question about rumours circulating on social media regarding the ousted prime minister’s health, Tarar rejected the claims, saying there was no truth to suggestions that Imran's condition was serious.

“[Imran] is completely fine,” he said, reiterating that the hospital visit was solely for a minor eye-related procedure carried out on medical advice.

Tarar added that even during the procedure, Imran Khan remained stable and was returned to jail soon after its completion.

His statement comes a day after PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Khan voiced "grave concern" following reports that the party founder was taken to a hospital.

The PTI chief said that the party and family members have not been informed about the nature of Khan's illness, demanding a meeting with the founder be arranged immediately. "If not today, then at least tomorrow, a meeting should be allowed," he added.

Earlier, local media reported that Khan was admitted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences on Saturday under tight security for a medical procedure.

Citing a hospital doctor, the report stated the former prime minister underwent a procedure for an eye ailment, and was returned to Adiala jail the next day.

The PTI on Tuesday had cited "credible media reports" that Khan had been diagnosed with Central Retinal Vein Occlusion (CRVO) in his right eye, resulting in a blockage in the retinal vein.

"According to medical experts who reportedly checked him in jail, this is an extremely sensitive and serious medical condition which, if not treated promptly and properly, carries a high risk of permanent damage to his eyesight," read a post on the party's official X account.

However, Khan's sister, Noreen Khan, rejected reports regarding the PTI founder's health, stating that he had no eye-related issue and was in good condition. She alleged that false information was being deliberately spread to create confusion.

The former premier, who has been in jail since August 2023, faces multiple cases ranging from corruption to terrorism since his ouster from power via the opposition's no-trust motion in April 2022.