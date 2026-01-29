Pakistan will not join Abraham Accords; stance on Palestine unchanged: FO

Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Hussain Andrabi addresses the weekly press briefing on January 29, 2026. — Screengrab via X/@ForeignOfficePk

Board of Peace membership has no links to Abraham Accords: FO spox.

Says decision taken by foreign ministry after consultations with stakeholders.

Aim is Gaza ceasefire support, reconstruction, and lasting peace.



Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said on Thursday that Pakistan will not become a party to the Abraham Accords, reiterating that Islamabad's stance on the Palestinian issue remains unchanged.

Addressing a weekly briefing in Islamabad, Andrabi dismissed reports linking Pakistan's participation in the Board of Peace to the Abraham Accords, calling such claims a misconception.

"Joining the Board of Peace has no connection with the Abraham Accords and does not represent any deviation from Pakistan's principled position on Palestine," the FO spokesperson added.

He said that Pakistan’s decision to join the Board of Peace was taken collectively by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in consultation with all relevant stakeholders, after completing all procedural requirements.

Andrabi said that Pakistan’s primary objective in joining the Board of Peace is to help consolidate and sustain the ceasefire in Gaza, support post-conflict reconstruction, and promote a just and lasting peace based on the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination.

He said that Pakistan is not alone in the initiative, adding that seven other Muslim-majority countries — Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, and Qatar — have also joined the Board of Peace.

Responding to a query regarding the US travel advisory for its citizens intending travel to Pakistan, Andrabi said that the advisory is "not a downgrade, but an update."

He said that the new travel advisory has removed some of the previous security points, making travel to Pakistan "easier" for US citizens.

Andrabi said that Pakistan is a safe and open country for international travellers, and the government is working to ensure the convenience and safety of tourists.

He added that Pakistan and the US are in touch on this issue through diplomatic channels to facilitate travel opportunities for citizens of both countries.