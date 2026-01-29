Lahore admin issues code of conduct for Basant festival

Pakistani youth enjoy flying kites during the Basant or kite flying festival in Lahore on February 6, 2005. — AFP

Sale and purchase of kites will be allowed from February 1 to 8.

All activities must be conducted in accordance with applicable laws.

Loud music, DJs, and sound systems will be strictly prohibited.



In a bid to ensure public safety and compliance with the regulations notified by the Punjab government, the Lahore deputy commissioner on Thursday issued a code of conduct for the three-day Basant festival slated to be held in the city from February 6 to 8.

Last month, the Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz-led Punjab government allowed Basant celebrations under conditions, ending a 25-year ban on kite flying in the province.

Punjab banned kite flying in 2001, as many people lose their lives every year in the province — despite the restrictions — due to the chemical or metal-coated strings.

The code of conduct would be strictly applicable to all rooftops and premises for the purpose of kite flying during Basant celebrations.

People are urged to abide by the provisions of the Kite Flying Act, 2025 and the rules and regulations made thereunder.

Code of conduct for Basant festival

The sale and purchase of kites and all related accessories associated with kite flying shall be allowed strictly from February 1 to 8.

All activities shall be conducted strictly in accordance with applicable laws, notifications, and instructions issued by the government of Punjab and the district administration Lahore.

Use, possession, sale or display of metallic, chemical, glass-coated, nylon or any other hazardous kite string is strictly prohibited.

Playing of loud music, DJs, sound systems or any activity causing noise pollution or disturbance to public order is strictly prohibited under Sections 3,4 and 6 of the Punjab Sound Systems (Regulation) Act, 2015.

Aerial firing or show/use of weapons of any kind is strictly prohibited and shall be prosecuted under Section 337-H of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) 1860 and any other law for the time being applicable/enforceable.

No act causing nuisance, harassment, obscenity, indecent behaviour, or disturbance to neighbours or the general public shall be allowed under Section 290, 292-A and 509 of the PPC 1860.

Adequate safety arrangements shall be ensured to prevent falls from rooftops, electric hazards, overcrowding or any other risk to life and property.

Kite strings (dor) shall be purchased only from vendors registered with the Deputy Commissioner's Office, Lahore.

Purchase from unauthorised or unapproved sources shall invoke strict legal action in accordance with the law.

Use of unsafe rooftops is strictly prohibited and gatherings on dangerous or unsecured rooftops must be avoided. Use of grills or safety walls must be ensured to avoid any untoward incident.

Installation of safety rods on all motorcycles in Lahore is mandatory.

Safety of children is the responsibility of parents and the owner of the premises.

Authorised officers of the district administration/police or allied departments may inspect the premises at any time as mentioned in Regulation 20, Chapter IV of Kite Flying Regulations 2025.

The owner/manager of the premises shall be personally responsible for any injury, loss, incident or violation of law/rules/regulations at the premises.

Last week, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam had said that all departments concerned were actively working to make the upcoming government-sponsored three-day Basant Festival in Lahore safe for all.

Chairing a Basant Festival review meeting in Lahore, she had said that best traffic plan had been devised for the event.

The chief minister had said that the provincial capital would be divided in different zones for the event and bikes will not be allowed to enter the Red Zone without the security wire.

She said that safety rods will also be provided to one million bikers free of cost, for protecting them from kite string.