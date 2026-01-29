Sindh govt decides to hold judicial inquiry into Gul Plaza tragedy

Fire department workers walk past the site, following a massive fire that broke out in the Gul Plaza shopping centre in Karachi on January 20, 2026. — Reuters

80 people lost their lives in Gul Plaza inferno: Sharjeel Memon.

Says 2,000–2,500 people were inside mall when incident occurred.

Sindh CM writes letter to SHC chief justice for judicial probe.

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said on Thursday that the provincial govt decided to hold a judicial inquiry into the deadly Gul Plaza fire, which claimed the lives of 80 people.

The Gul Plaza incident will be investigated through a judicial commission, and the government has decided to write a letter to the chief justice of the Sindh High Court (SHC), he added.

Sharjeel Memon, who also holds the portfolio of information minister, said the SHC top judge will be requested to appoint a serving judge to probe the Gul Plaza incident.

Karachi's largest fire in more than a decade broke out on January 17 and quickly spread through the sprawling shopping complex, famous for its 1,200 family-owned stores selling wedding clothes, toys, crockery, and other goods.

Addressing the presser today, Memon criticised the Civil Defence officials for failing to act. “The Civil Defence director and its South District additional controller did not bring the matter to the authorities nor take any appropriate action against violators,” he said.

The minister added that Gul Plaza management had been issued two notices following fire safety audits, warning that the building lacked adequate emergency safety arrangements.

As a result of their inaction, both Civil Defence officials have been suspended, Memon said, noting they had failed to implement the directives outlined in the notices.

Memon said the committee had completed its work and submitted its findings. “The committee formed under the leadership of the Karachi commissioner has submitted its report,” he said, adding that the Sindh cabinet had earlier constituted a sub-committee to examine the findings.

“The committee reviewed the fact-finding committee’s report,” he said, adding that a meeting of provincial ministers was held under the chairmanship of the chief minister earlier in the day to discuss the matter.

Describing the report as comprehensive, Memon said: “This is a very detailed report and includes interviews of all relevant individuals.”

Referring to the circumstances at the time of the incident, he said: “When the incident occurred, there were between 2,000 and 2,500 people inside the building.”

Sindh senior minister further revealed that Gul Plaza had undergone safety audits on two occasions, but the recommendations were not implemented. “Gul Plaza’s safety audit was conducted twice, but there was no compliance,” he said.

He added that the Sindh Civil Defence Department had carried out several inspections of the building since 2023 and issued notices. “The Civil Defence department visited Gul Plaza multiple times since 2023 and issued two notices,” Memon said.

He said the provincial government wanted the inquiry to meet the highest standards of transparency. “We want to make this case as transparent as possible,” Memon said.

Memon said a fact-finding report had already been submitted and acknowledged administrative shortcomings. “The fact-finding report has been submitted, and it also admits our shortcomings,” he said, adding that legal action would be taken where responsibility was established. “Where the administration’s responsibility is determined, legal action will be taken.”

Memon said compensation payments to the families of those who lost their lives had begun.

He rejected claims of political pressure behind the decision to form a judicial commission. “[The] decision to establish a judicial commission was not made under pressure from any political party,” he said, adding that we [govt] are answerable to the public, not to political parties.

“We are not under any pressure, nor will we accept any pressure in this matter,” Memon added.

He further said the government was considering placing emergency services under a unified command to improve response in future incidents. “A decision is also being considered to bring the fire brigade, Civil Defence and rescue services under a single command,” he said.

Terming the tragedy a major loss, the senior minister said that 80 precious lives were lost in the incident.

Following Memon's presser, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah wrote a letter to the Sindh High Court chief justice requesting a judicial inquiry into the Gul Plaza tragedy.