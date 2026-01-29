Pakistan Navy assumes command of Combined Task Force-150

Pakistan Navy commander assumes the command of CTF-120 in Bahrain on January 29, 2026. — APP

Pakistan assumes command of CTF-15 for 14th time.

CTF-150 is prepared for maritime security: commander.

CTF-150 is one of five task forces operates under CMF.



The Pakistan Navy took over the command of Combined Task Force-150 (CTF-150) for the 14th time during a change of command ceremony held at the Headquarters of the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) in Bahrain.

Commodore Muhammad Yasir Tahir of Pakistan Navy assumed command from Commodore Fahad S. Al Joaid of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF), said a press release issued by the Directorate General Public Relations (Pak Navy).

Addressing the audience, the incoming Commander CTF-150 assured that his team is fully prepared to shoulder this prestigious responsibility and contribute towards maritime security and stability across the region.

Commodore Tahir also reaffirmed Pakistan Navy’s resolve to counter illicit maritime activities while ensuring the safety and security of vital sea lines of communication, it further said.

CTF-150 is one of the five task forces operating under the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF). Its mission is to deter and disrupt non-state actors engaged in the trafficking of weapons, narcotics, and other illicit goods across the Indian Ocean, Arabian Sea, and the Gulf of Oman.

Successful anti-narcotics operations conducted by Pakistan Navy ships during the RSNF’s command of CTF-150 are a testament to the Pakistan Navy’s resolve and commitment to regional peace and security through collaborative maritime efforts.

The change of command ceremony was attended by the Ambassador of Pakistan to Bahrain, Saqib Rauf, Commander Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), Vice Admiral Curt A. Renshaw, Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Forces, Rear Admiral Ahmed Mohamed Ebrahim Al Bin Ali and representatives of several other navies operating under CMF.