Here's full probe report into deadly Gul Plaza fire

A view of the aftermath of a massive fire that broke out at the Gul Plaza Shopping Mall in Karachi, Pakistan, January 22, 2026. — Reuters

The Sindh government has released the report of a committee formed to investigate the Gul Plaza fire incident, detailing the sequence of events, response by emergency services and failures in fire safety, rescue operations and building management.

According to the report, the fire brigade, Rescue 1122, the district administration and police all submitted their positions as part of the inquiry.

The report states that information about the fire was received at 10:26pm, following which one fire tender and one water bowser were dispatched at 10:29pm. A snorkel was sent at 10:34pm, quoting the statement of the chief fire officer.

The Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) told the committee it received information from the fire brigade between 11:05pm and 11:10pm. Two water tankers, each with a capacity of 3,000 gallons, were dispatched from the NIPA hydrant between 11:30pm and 11:35pm, while four tankers with a total capacity of 6,000 gallons were sent between 11:30pm and 11:35pm.

Four additional tankers were dispatched from the Safooran hydrant, the report said.

The committee recorded detailed statements of 19 witnesses, including shopkeepers, a watchman and injured persons, and also reviewed available CCTV footage.

The report stated that the fire broke out at a flower and gift shop, shop number 193, located on the ground floor. It said the shop owner had left his 11-year-old son at the shop, while an 11-year-old boy from a neighbouring shop was also present.

“Due to the presence of inflammable material, the fire spread rapidly inside the shop and soon reached adjacent shops,” the report said, adding that the watchman disconnected electricity within five minutes as a precaution against a short circuit.

Fire department workers walk past the site, following a massive fire that broke out in the Gul Plaza shopping centre in Karachi on January 20, 2026. — Reuters

At the time of the incident, the report said, around 2,000 to 2,500 shopkeepers and employees were inside the building. It noted that three to four gates on the ground floor were open, but smoke quickly filled staircases and passageways, trapping people inside shops.

The report highlighted significant delays in water supply to fire tenders. “The first water bowser reached the site at 11:53pm,” it said, adding that continuous water supply began after 12:00am.

It further noted that rescue teams lacked equipment. “Tools required to cut iron rods to rescue trapped people were not available,” the report said, adding that firefighters did not have adequate equipment, protective gear, training or skills.

The committee said police measures to control crowds and cordon off the area were ineffective, which hampered firefighting efforts. It also stated that several fire safety audits had been conducted by relevant departments, but their recommendations were not implemented.

The report found that emergency exits in the building were either blocked or encroached upon.

In its recommendations, the committee called for immediate audits of all high-risk buildings. The report also recommended ensuring regular emergency evacuation drills and upgrading all firefighting and rescue institutions with modern equipment.

