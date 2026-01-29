Dhaka-Karachi direct flights resume after 14-year hiatus

Pakistan’s high commissioner to Bangladesh, Imran Haider, cuts the ribbon at the launch ceremony of direct Dhaka–Karachi flights alongside other officials on January 29, 2026. — X/@PakinBangladesh

Fully booked Dhaka–Karachi flight departs on relaunch day.

Route to boost connectivity, tourism and people-to-people ties.

Bangladesh national airline to gradually reduce airfares: official.



After a gap of 14 years, direct flights between Pakistan and Bangladesh resumed on Thursday as the Bangladesh national airline launched its inaugural flight from Dhaka to Karachi.

According to Pakistan’s High Commission in Dhaka, the fully booked flight departed from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport for Jinnah International Airport in Karachi.

The inaugural flight was seen off by Bangladesh’s Civil Aviation and Tourism Adviser Sheikh Bashiruddin, Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Bangladesh Imran Haider, and other senior officials, the High Commission said.

"The resumption of direct flight after a hiatus of 14 years marks a significant milestone in strengthening connectivity and bilateral engagement," it said.

Speaking at the inauguration, Bangladesh’s adviser for civil aviation and tourism underscored the significance of the Dhaka–Karachi route in enhancing connectivity, promoting tourism and strengthening P2P links.

He noted that Bangladesh national airline would gradually increase flight frequency and reduce airfares to make travel more affordable for people. He expressed hope that people of Bangladesh will visit Pakistan and explore its natural beauty, cultural heritage and diverse cuisines.

Speaking on the occasion, Pakistan’s high commissioner recalled the vision of Muhammad Yunus, Bangladesh’s interim leader, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif aimed at enhancing connectivity between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

"In view of the vision of leadership and aspirations of the people of our two countries, during the visit of Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar to Dhaka in August last year, both sides agreed to take immediate measures for the resumption of direct flights.

Relations between Bangladesh and Hasina's old ally India turned frosty after her ouster, while ties with Pakistan have warmed.

Cargo ships resumed sailing from Karachi to Bangladesh's key port of Chittagong in November 2024.

Trade has risen since then, and cultural ties have grown, with popular Pakistani singers performing in Dhaka, while Bangladeshi patients are travelling to Pakistan for medical care.