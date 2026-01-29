PTI announces sit-in outside Adiala jail amid 'concerning reports' on Imran's health

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi stages a sit-in along with PTI lawmakers and workers near Adiala jail in Rawalpindi on January 29, 2026. — Screengrab via Geo News

KP CM denied permission to meet jailed PTI founder again.

CM Afridi says PTI MNAs, MPAs to join sit-in near Adiala Jail.

KP chief minister demands family, doctor access to Imran Khan.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi has announced a sit-in near Rawalpindi’s Adiala after he was denied permission yet again to meet incarcerated party founder Imran Khan.

“We will stage a sit-in tonight. MNAs and MPAs of our party are arriving,” the chief minister said while speaking to the media in Rawalpindi.

Afridi arrived in Rawalpindi earlier today to meet the jailed party founder in Adiala jail. However, he was denied permission.

“This is our leader's matter, we will not let it go like this,” the CM said, adding that attempts are being made to deliberately worsen the situation.

KP CM Afridi demanded that the family members and personal physician of the PTI founder be allowed to meet him at Adiala Jail, as the former ruling party has raised concerns about the health of the jailed former premier.

The development came hours after Information Minister Attaullah Tarar confirmed that the PTI founder was briefly taken to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) amid concerns raised by his party.

Speaking to Geo News exclusively, Tarar said eye specialists had examined the PTI founder at Adiala Jail and advised that he be shifted to Pims for further assessment and treatment.

Acting on the doctors’ recommendations, the minister said, the former premier was taken to the hospital on Saturday night.

Following the procedure, the minister said, he was shifted back to Adiala Jail with the necessary medical instructions.

The information minister stressed that Imran's vital signs remained stable throughout the procedure and that his overall health was satisfactory.

“He is absolutely healthy,” Tarar said, adding that access to medical facilities and specialist care is provided to all prisoners whenever required, strictly in accordance with jail rules.

His statement comes a day after local media reported that Imran was admitted to the Pims on last Saturday under tight security for a medical procedure.

Citing a hospital doctor, the report stated the former prime minister underwent a procedure for an eye ailment, and was returned to Adiala jail the next day.

Separately, PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja said a petition has been filed in the trial court seeking permission to meet the party founder in jail.

Terming the reports regarding PTI founder’s health concerning, Raja said Dr Asim inspected Imran in jail a year ago, and back then, he had no eye-related issue.

“A whole year has passed, no one knows what happened in the meantime,” he added.