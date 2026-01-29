CM Maryam orders arrest of Wasa official, others over Lahore manhole deaths

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz chairs a high-level meeting in Lahore on January 29, 2026. — Facebook/Maryam Nawaz Sharif/screengrab

Punjab CM says she won’t rest until justice is served.

Says, “A poor life was lost to negligence and dereliction of duty.”

CM Maryam says every life will be valued in Punjab.



LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Thursday ordered the arrest of Traffic Engineering and Planning Agency (TIPA) project director, manager, consultant and a Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) official over the deaths of a woman and her daughter, who fell into an open manhole near Bhatti Gate in Lahore a day earlier.

The woman, Sadia, along with her 10-month-old daughter, Rida Fatima, died after falling into a manhole near Bhati Gate in Lahore on Wednesday.

Chairing a special meeting at the lounge of the Lahore airport, CM Maryam ordered Punjab Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar to arrest Project Manager Asghar Sindhu, Safety In-charge Daniyal, Site In-charge Ahmed Nawaz and Wasa’s official Usman Babar over “severe negligence.”

In addition to this, she ordered to dismiss the project director and the Wasa official from service, saying: “These two officers should not be given any job so they realise the gravity of the criminal negligence they committed.”

The chief minister further said that the affected family should be given Rs10 million from the contractor.

“There is no difference between the Bhati Gate incident and the murder,” she said, adding that criminal act took place at every level.

The chief minister also held Lahore Development Authority’s (LDA) director general, Wasa managing director, Lahore commissioner, deputy commissioner and assistant commissioner responsible for the incident.

Separately, taking to her twitter handle, the chief minister said: “The loss of an innocent life in the heart of Lahore is not a mere accident, it is a crime, and it has bowed my head in shame.”

Instead of accepting responsibility, facts were distorted to hide incompetence, she said, adding: “Officers who cannot even secure an open manhole have no right to hold office.”

The CM added: “I will not rest until justice is served, the blood of the two daughters is accounted for, and every responsible officer is brought to punishment.”

The chief minister said that despite her relentless focus and repeated instructions, a poor life was lost to negligence and dereliction of duty, but what is even more painful is the attempt to suppress the truth.

“Let me be clear, the time of negligent and dishonest officers is over. I will stand as a shield for the family that was harassed instead of being given justice,” she warned.

“In Punjab, every life will be valued, no matter how powerful the officer involved,” the chief minister added.

Meanwhile, the police claimed to have arrested all three suspects nominated in the first information report (FIR).

The arrested individuals include project manager Sandhu, safety in-charge Daniyal, and site in-charge Ahmed Nawaz, confirmed police officials.

The case was registered on the behalf of the deceased woman’s father, Sajid Hussain, the police said, adding that the FIR was lodged under Section 322 (accidental death) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to the FIR, the suspects showed negligence by leaving the manhole open, which led to the fatal incident.