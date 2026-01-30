IWT dispute: India ordered to submit hydropower records sought by Pakistan

Labourers walk on a bridge near the 450-megawatt hydropower project located at Baglihar Dam on the Chenab River, which flows from India into Pakistan. — Reuters

Court finds pondage logbooks directly relevant to dispute.

Pakistan may pursue interim relief to protect rights.

Hague hearing set despite India’s possible absence.

Pakistan has scored a key procedural breakthrough in its long-running Indus Waters Treaty dispute with India after the Court of Arbitration directed New Delhi to produce operational records from two contested hydropower projects, The News reported on Friday.

The Court of Arbitration, constituted under the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), issued a 13-page Procedural Order directing India to submit operational logbooks from the Baglihar and Kishanganga hydroelectric plants by February 9, 2026, or formally explain any refusal to do so.

Pakistan has been instructed to specify the exact documents it seeks by February 2, 2026. A hearing in the Second Phase on the Merits is scheduled to take place in The Hague from February 2 to 3, regardless of India’s participation.

A high-level Pakistani delegation, led by the attorney general and including the Pakistan Commissioner for Indus Waters, will depart for The Hague on Saturday. Pakistan’s international legal team and the ambassador to the Netherlands will also join.

Pakistan has consistently argued that India has misused the IWT’s hydropower provisions by exaggerating installed capacity and anticipated electricity load to justify excessive water storage — a practice Islamabad says directly undermines Pakistan’s water security.

The court agreed that the operational records — known as "pondage logbooks" — appear directly relevant and material to the issues under consideration, particularly in determining how installed capacity and anticipated load should be calculated for maximum permissible pondage.

Pakistan has indicated it may seek interim measures to prevent further prejudice to its treaty rights, including steps to halt actions that could aggravate the dispute.

While the court did not rule on interim measures at this stage, it confirmed that only a court of arbitration — not a Neutral Expert — has the authority to grant such relief.

Independent legal experts say the ruling marks an important procedural win for Pakistan, strengthening its position that India’s actual hydropower operations, rather than theoretical design claims, are central to determining treaty compliance.