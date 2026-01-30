Preps in full swing as Lahore gears up for three-day Basant festival

This representational image shows a view of rush of people buying kites and threads in Hyderabad. — PPI/File

Punjab CM Maryam allows Basant celebrations under conditions.

Speedo, electric buses adorned with cultural themes for Basant.

Govt to provide free travel in Lahore during three-day festival.

Preparations are in full swing across Lahore as the city readies to host the three-day Basant festival from February 6 to 8 after an over two-decade hiatus, with transport services decorated in cultural colours and free travel facilities arranged for the celebrations.

Kite flying had been banned in Punjab in 2001 after repeated incidents in which people lost their lives each year due to chemical or metal-coated strings, despite existing restrictions.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz-led Punjab government recently allowed Basant celebrations under conditions, effectively ending a 25-year ban on kite flying in the province.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Transport and Mass Transit Department said that Speedo and green electric buses have been adorned with cultural themes, with special Punjab-inspired colours and images displayed on 35 buses.

The spokesperson added that all arrangements have been completed to provide free travel facilities throughout the Basant days, while all buses will continue to operate on their designated routes.



Punjab Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar Khan said that free travel will be available in Lahore on the metro bus, Orange Line, Speedo and electric bus services during the festival.

Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner of Lahore has issued orders to regulate the supply and demand of kite-flying material to ensure safe celebrations.

According to a spokesperson for the district administration, conditional permission has been granted to bring kite-flying items from outside Lahore district and Punjab province, subject to prior transportation permits.

Only registered traders will be allowed to conduct business under conditional and legal permission, and sales and storage will be permitted exclusively at approved commercial locations. Registered traders have been directed to apply for transportation permits through the e-Biz portal.

The district administration has also directed that kites must not carry religious, political, personal or national flag imagery. A zero-tolerance policy will be enforced against the use of metallic strings and prohibited chemicals.

The deputy commissioner said implementation of the Kite Flying Act 2025 is aimed at ensuring safe and peaceful recreation during Basant.

In a bid to ensure public safety and compliance with the regulations notified by the provincial government, the Lahore deputy commissioner on Thursday issued a code of conduct for the Basant festival.



The code of conduct would be strictly applicable to all rooftops and premises for the purpose of kite flying during Basant celebrations.

People are urged to abide by the provisions of the Kite Flying Act, 2025 and the rules and regulations made thereunder.

Code of conduct for Basant festival

The sale and purchase of kites and all related accessories associated with kite flying shall be allowed strictly from February 1 to 8.

All activities shall be conducted strictly in accordance with applicable laws, notifications, and instructions issued by the government of Punjab and the district administration Lahore.

Use, possession, sale or display of metallic, chemical, glass-coated, nylon or any other hazardous kite string is strictly prohibited.

Playing of loud music, DJs, sound systems or any activity causing noise pollution or disturbance to public order is strictly prohibited under Sections 3,4 and 6 of the Punjab Sound Systems (Regulation) Act, 2015.

Aerial firing or show/use of weapons of any kind is strictly prohibited and shall be prosecuted under Section 337-H of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) 1860 and any other law for the time being applicable/enforceable.

No act causing nuisance, harassment, obscenity, indecent behaviour, or disturbance to neighbours or the general public shall be allowed under Section 290, 292-A and 509 of the PPC 1860.

Adequate safety arrangements shall be ensured to prevent falls from rooftops, electric hazards, overcrowding or any other risk to life and property.

Kite strings (dor) shall be purchased only from vendors registered with the Deputy Commissioner's Office, Lahore.

Purchase from unauthorised or unapproved sources shall invoke strict legal action in accordance with the law.

Use of unsafe rooftops is strictly prohibited and gatherings on dangerous or unsecured rooftops must be avoided. Use of grills or safety walls must be ensured to avoid any untoward incident.

Installation of safety rods on all motorcycles in Lahore is mandatory.

Safety of children is the responsibility of parents and the owner of the premises.

Authorised officers of the district administration/police or allied departments may inspect the premises at any time as mentioned in Regulation 20, Chapter IV of Kite Flying Regulations 2025.

The owner/manager of the premises shall be personally responsible for any injury, loss, incident or violation of law/rules/regulations at the premises.

It may be noted that the provincial capital would be divided in different zones for the event, and bikes will not be allowed to enter the Red Zone without the security wire.

Moreover, safety rods will also be provided to one million bikers free of cost, to protect them from kite strings.