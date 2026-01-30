Preps in full swing as Lahore gears up for three-day Basant festival

January 30, 2026
Preparations are in full swing across Lahore as the city readies to host the three-day Basant festival from February 6 to 8 after an over two-decade hiatus, with transport services decorated in cultural colours and free travel facilities arranged for the celebrations.
Kite flying had been banned in Punjab in 2001 after repeated incidents in which people lost their lives each year due to chemical or metal-coated strings, despite existing restrictions.
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz-led Punjab government recently allowed Basant celebrations under conditions, effectively ending a 25-year ban on kite flying in the province.
A spokesperson for the Punjab Transport and Mass Transit Department said that Speedo and green electric buses have been adorned with cultural themes, with special Punjab-inspired colours and images displayed on 35 buses.
The spokesperson added that all arrangements have been completed to provide free travel facilities throughout the Basant days, while all buses will continue to operate on their designated routes.
Punjab Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar Khan said that free travel will be available in Lahore on the metro bus, Orange Line, Speedo and electric bus services during the festival.
Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner of Lahore has issued orders to regulate the supply and demand of kite-flying material to ensure safe celebrations.
According to a spokesperson for the district administration, conditional permission has been granted to bring kite-flying items from outside Lahore district and Punjab province, subject to prior transportation permits.
Only registered traders will be allowed to conduct business under conditional and legal permission, and sales and storage will be permitted exclusively at approved commercial locations. Registered traders have been directed to apply for transportation permits through the e-Biz portal.
The district administration has also directed that kites must not carry religious, political, personal or national flag imagery. A zero-tolerance policy will be enforced against the use of metallic strings and prohibited chemicals.
The deputy commissioner said implementation of the Kite Flying Act 2025 is aimed at ensuring safe and peaceful recreation during Basant.
In a bid to ensure public safety and compliance with the regulations notified by the provincial government, the Lahore deputy commissioner on Thursday issued a code of conduct for the Basant festival.
The code of conduct would be strictly applicable to all rooftops and premises for the purpose of kite flying during Basant celebrations.
People are urged to abide by the provisions of the Kite Flying Act, 2025 and the rules and regulations made thereunder.
It may be noted that the provincial capital would be divided in different zones for the event, and bikes will not be allowed to enter the Red Zone without the security wire.
Moreover, safety rods will also be provided to one million bikers free of cost, to protect them from kite strings.