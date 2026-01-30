41 India-backed terrorists killed in Balochistan operations: ISPR

Pakistan Army commandos depart in their vehicles in Rawalpindi. — AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: As many as 41 Indian-backed militants were killed in two separate operations in Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday, as the army vowed to crush the menace of terrorism.

In a statement, the military’s media wing said that the terrorists — belonging to Indian proxy, Fitna al-Khwarij and Fitna al-Hindustan — were killed on January 29 during intelligence-based operations (IBO).

Providing details, the ISPR said that one IBO was conducted on the outskirts of Harnai District on the reported presence of Fitna al-Khwarij.

During the conduct of the operation, the security forces effectively engaged the hideout, and after an intense fire exchange, 30 Indian sponsored Khwarij “were sent to hell”.

The military’s media wing added that a large cache of ammunition and explosives was also recovered from the killed terrorists and destroyed on the spot.

Another intel-based operation was conducted in Panjgur District in which a terrorist hideout was busted, and 11 India-sponsored terrorists of Fitna al-Hindustan were neutralised.

Besides weapons and ammunition, looted money from the bank robbery in Panjgur on December 15, 2025, was also recovered from the killed terrorists. “The terrorists were involved in numerous terrorist activities in the past.”

Sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any other India-sponsored terrorists found in the area.

“Relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” [...] by security forces and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out [the] menace of foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.”

Pakistan has experienced a rise in cross-border terrorist incidents since the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan in 2021. The provinces of KP and Balochistan, which border Afghanistan, have been particularly affected by these attacks.

ISPR Director General Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, in his presser on January 6, said that law enforcement agencies carried out 75,175 IBOs across the country in 2025.

Giving a breakdown, he said 14,658 IBOs were conducted in KP, 58,778 in Balochistan, while 1,739 operations took place in the rest of the country.

Lt Gen Chaudhry said that 5,397 terrorism incidents were reported nationwide during the last year. Of these, 3,811 incidents, he said, occurred in KP, 1,557 in Balochistan, and 29 incidents were reported in other parts of the country.

He said that 2,597 terrorists were killed during counterterror operations last year. While providing details of 10 major terror attacks across the country, he said that civilians and soft targets had been deliberately targeted, and Afghan militants were involved in all attacks.