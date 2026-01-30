KMC opposition leader announces no-confidence motion against Karachi mayor

Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab presides district council meeting session at City Council Hall Old KMC building, May 19, 2025. — Online

Karachi in mourning since Gul Plaza tragedy: JI Karachi naib emir.

Saifuddin Advocate says incidents left citizens feeling abandoned.

Accuses Sindh govt of wanting to control over all institutions.



The opposition leader in Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) on Friday announced a no-confidence motion against Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, accusing the local government of failing to protect citizens following repeated deadly incidents across the metropolis.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Naib Emir Saifuddin Advocate stated that the city has been mourning since the Gul Plaza tragedy, which left dozens dead and destroyed the livelihoods of hundreds.

He added that successive incidents had left citizens feeling abandoned, with no one willing to take responsibility, noting that people were dying due to water tanker accidents, dog bites, and robberies.

The KMC opposition leader alleged that criminal elements had overwhelmed the city, saying government officials believed that just holding meetings was governance.

Saifuddin added that governance would be evident if institutions were performing their duties fully and on time.

He also held Karachi's Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi responsible for negligence, stating that institutional failures and mismanagement had already been highlighted earlier by JI Chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman.

"We had already said that all institutions in Karachi have collapsed, but the government refuses to accept it," he added.

He alleged that the Sindh government wanted all institutions to operate under its direct control.

Referring to a recent report on the Gul Plaza inferno, Saifuddin said that the report merely presented a sequence of events and prevailing conditions.