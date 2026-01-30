Pleasant weather forecast as Lahore finalises strict safety plan for Basant

Children enjoy kite flying on the rooftop near the Do Moria Pul, Lahore, Punjab, July 25, 2024. — APP

Pleasant weather is expected during the three-day Basant festival in Lahore as authorities finalised strict safety arrangements for the celebrations across the city.

Preparations are in full swing across Lahore as the city readies to host Basant from February 6 to 8 after an over two-decade hiatus.

Basant's three days will see good weather with no chance of rain, Chief Meteorologist Dr Zaheer Babar told Geo News, adding that there will be light clouds and pleasant winds.

He said temperatures would gradually rise in the night, allowing residents to fully enjoy the Basant festival in comfortable conditions.

Meanwhile, the district administration completed strict security measures under the supervision of the Lahore deputy commissioner to ensure a safe Basant 2026.

Celebrations will be held across the city, including in residential areas, housing societies, commercial buildings, and on rooftops.

A 12-point code of conduct has been issued, making it mandatory to obtain permits online for using the rooftops of private and commercial buildings with a capacity of 30 or more people.

The administration will deploy drone cameras and digital technology for continuous aerial monitoring of rooftops.

The district administration issued detailed procedures for obtaining legal permission for large rooftop gatherings, stressing the timely completion of documentation ahead of Basant festivities across the city.

Applicants must upload clear photographs of both sides of their original CNIC, recent rooftop images, and ownership or tenancy documents, which will be verified by assistant commissioners for approved buildings.

The Lahore deputy commissioner said that citizens must ensure the accuracy of their information and documents for permits, urging them to complete the legal approval process before the festival.