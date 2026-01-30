Pakistan travel advisory doesn't reflect risk escalation, clarifies US embassy official

A photograph of the Islamabad airport shows travellers at the international arrival gate. — AFP/File

A US embassy official has clarified that Washington’s latest travel advisory for Pakistan does not reflect an escalation in risk, saying the concerns are limited to specific regions and that the overall advisory level remains unchanged.

In a statement on Friday, the official said the advisory update was intended to more accurately reflect the prevailing security situation while prioritising the safety of US citizens.

“The update clarifies risks limited to specific regions of the country, but its overall level remains unchanged and does not represent an escalation,” the official said.

The official added that the US and Pakistani authorities remain in regular contact on security-related matters.

“Our governments are in frequent contact on these issues to ensure we accurately reflect the situation in Pakistan while keeping the safety and security of US citizens at the forefront.”

Earlier, the US State Department urged American citizens planning to travel to Pakistan to reconsider their plans, citing security concerns. The department updated its travel advisory on January 26, warning travellers about crime, civil unrest, terrorism and the risk of kidnapping.

Pakistan has been placed under a Level 3 travel advisory, which advises travellers to reconsider travel and notes that terrorist attacks could occur with little or no warning.

The State Department said the advisory is part of its routine review process and is aimed at ensuring travellers are fully informed of potential risks before visiting the country.

It said that potential targets include transportation hubs, hotels, markets, shopping centres, military and security installations, airports, rail networks, schools, hospitals, places of worship, tourist sites and government buildings.

The advisory added that some regions, including parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, have been designated as Level 4: "Do Not Travel areas."

US citizens are advised not to travel to Level 4 areas “for any reason”, with the department warning that assassination and kidnapping attempts are common, particularly targeting government officials and private individuals. The warning also applies to US citizens of Pakistani origin.

A Level 3 advisory signifies serious safety risks and urges travellers to reconsider their plans, while Level 4, the highest warning level, advises against all travel.