Gul Plaza tragedy: Pir Muhammad Shah shown the door as Karachi DIG Traffic

This undated image shows Sindh police personnel Pir Muhammad Shah. — Facebook/@ SyedPirMuhammadShahPSP

Mazhar Nawaz Sheikh appointed as new DIG Traffic Karachi.

Sources link removal to traffic chaos during Gul Plaza fire.

Shah directed to report to services department: notification.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Traffic Karachi Syed Pir Muhammad Shah has been removed from his post and replaced by Mazhar Nawaz Sheikh, according to a notification.

The notification, dated January 29, 2026, reads that Mazhar Nawaz Sheikh, who was serving as deputy IGP at the Central Police Office (CPO) Headquarters, has been appointed as the new DIG Traffic Karachi.

“Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh, an Officer of Police Service of Pakistan (BS-20), Deputy Inspector General of Police, Headquarters, Central Police Office (CPO), Sindh, Karachi, is transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as Deputy Inspector General of Police (BS-20), Traffic, Karachi vice Syed Pir Muhammad Shah transferred and directed to report to the Services, General Administration & Coordination Department,” the notification stated.

Sources linked his removal to traffic mismanagement during the Gul Plaza fire incident, when congestion in and around the area reportedly hampered the movement of fire brigade and rescue vehicles.

The deadly fire at Gul Plaza, which occurred this month, claimed at least 80 lives, prompting criticism over emergency response and traffic control at the site.

E-challan system

Pir Muhammad Shah had earlier risen to prominence following the launch of the e-challan system, aimed at improving traffic discipline.

The Traffic Regulation and Citation System (TRACS) was launched on October 27, aimed at replacing the outdated manual ticketing process with a fully automated e-ticketing mechanism, utilising advanced AI-integrated CCTV cameras to detect violations such as over-speeding, red light jumping, and helmet non-compliance.

But since its inauguration, the new system has sparked debate with critics pointing to the lack of adequate facilities and infrastructure in Karachi to support its implementation.