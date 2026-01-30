CDF Munir, Turkiye's top commander vow to boost bilateral military ties

This image shows Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir (left) and Turkish General Staff chief General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu during a meeting on January 30, 2026. — ISPR

Turkiye’s Chief of General Staff General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu on Friday called on Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir and discussed the regional security environment and bilateral defence cooperation, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

According to the military’s media wing, the meeting reviewed matters of mutual interest and explored ways to further strengthen defence ties between Pakistan and Turkiye.

“During the meeting, besides dilating upon matters of mutual interest, prevailing regional and global security landscape, and prospects for strengthening bilateral defence and military cooperation were also discussed,” the ISPR said.

Upon his arrival at the General Headquarters, the ISPR said that General Bayraktaroglu was presented with the guard of honour by a smartly turned contingent of the Pakistan Armed Forces.

The military’s media wing said that the dignitaries expressed satisfaction on current trajectory of Pakistan-Turkiye relations while underscoring the requirement of maintaining close coordination and enhancing defence collaboration.

The ISPR statement said that CDF Munir highlighted the longstanding brotherly relationship between Pakistan and Turkiye, rooted in shared history, mutual trust, and strong people-to-people ties.

“He appreciated the support and cooperation extended by the Turkish Armed Forces and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening bilateral military-to-military relations,” the statement added.

Turkiye’s Chief of General Staff General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu receives guard of honour. — ISPR

It said that General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu expressed gratitude for the warm reception and appreciated the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces. He reaffirmed Turkiye’s resolve to deepen defence cooperation, including training, joint exercises, and capacity-building initiatives.

“The visit reflects the enduring strategic partnership between Pakistan and Turkiye and their shared commitment to regional peace, stability, and security,” the statement concluded.