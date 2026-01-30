Intending pilgrims urged to complete biometric for Hajj visa endorsement

People perform morning prayers in the Grand Mosque during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in the holy city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia, June 2, 2025. — Reuters

The Ministry of Religious Affairs has urged intending pilgrims to complete their biometric registration for Hajj visa endorsement using the "Saudi Visa Bio" app without any delay.

In a statement on Friday, a spokesperson of the Ministry of Religious Affairs said if biometric registration cannot be completed via the app, Hajj pilgrims should visit the nearest Tasheer Centre by February 8 to ensure timely visa processing.

The spokesperson said the details about Saudi Tasheer Centres are available on the Pak Hajj Mobile App.

On Wednesday, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf said Hajj 2026 preparations were underway according to the Saudi timeline, with registration completed for 119,000 government pilgrims and 60,000 private pilgrims, reported APP.

He said arrangements for food, transportation and other services were finalised through a competitive process.

During Hajj 2025, the minister said refunds amounting to Rs3.5 billion were returned to 75% of Pakistani pilgrims, with individual refunds ranging from Rs12,000 to Rs110,000. He added that training sessions with audio-visual facilities were conducted at 147 locations nationwide, and well-trained pilgrims displayed discipline during Hajj.

He said the Road to Makkah project was expanded with the inclusion of Karachi Airport after Islamabad, while efforts were underway to include Lahore Airport.

Under the Hajj and Umrah Act, he said Umrah Rules 2025 were drafted and sent to the cabinet committee for approval, while verified contracts of 245 Umrah companies were published on the ministry’s website.

Until approval of the rules, Umrah-related complaints are being referred to provincial tourism departments.