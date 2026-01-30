 
Geo News

US mission highlights educational, cultural outreach across Pakistan

New Education Working Group also formed with Pakistani govt counterparts to strengthen cooperation, says spokesperson

By
Web Desk
|

January 30, 2026

US Consul General in Lahore, Stetson Sanders, during a visit to a Unicef relief site in Multan, Punjab, January 28, 2026. — X/@UNICEF_Pakistan
US Consul General in Lahore, Stetson Sanders, during a visit to a Unicef relief site in Multan, Punjab, January 28, 2026. — X/@UNICEF_Pakistan

A spokesperson for the US mission in Pakistan highlighted a week of educational, cultural and community-focused engagements across the country as part of activities marking 250 years of American independence.

In a video posted on the US Embassy in Islamabad's official X account, spokesperson Cain Harrelson said that the mission launched the speaker series "Freedom 250: The Entrepreneur's Roadmap," featuring Burton Snowboards co-founder and chair Donna Carpenter in conversation with US exchange alumna and adventure athlete Samar Khan.

A new Education Working Group was also formed with Pakistani government counterparts to strengthen cooperation on vocational and higher education, he added.

US Officials also met 2025 International Visitor Leadership Programme alumni to discuss professional links developed with American experts in areas including energy and law enforcement.

In Karachi, Consul General Charles Goodman attended the graduation of 200 students from the English Access programme, which aims to build English proficiency and support economic participation among young people.

Meanwhile in Peshawar, Consul General Thomas Eckert and the consulate's youth council discussed how American innovation in e-commerce, entrepreneurship and e-gaming contributes to shared prosperity.

In Punjab, Consul General Stetson Sanders visited a US-supported Unicef relief site for flood-affected communities, inaugurated the restoration of the historic Ghanta Ghar, and honoured 450 English Access graduates, the spokesperson said.

US Chargé d'Affaires Natalie Baker travelled across Sindh, engaging local leaders, agricultural and business communities, and cultural stakeholders to deepen bilateral connections, he added.

Islamabad court removes 'terrorist states' reference from Imaan, Chattha verdict
Islamabad court removes 'terrorist states' reference from Imaan, Chattha verdict
Gul Plaza tragedy: Pir Muhammad Shah shown the door as Karachi DIG Traffic
Gul Plaza tragedy: Pir Muhammad Shah shown the door as Karachi DIG Traffic
Pleasant weather forecast as Lahore finalises strict safety plan for Basant
Pleasant weather forecast as Lahore finalises strict safety plan for Basant
KMC opposition leader announces no-confidence motion against Karachi mayor
KMC opposition leader announces no-confidence motion against Karachi mayor
Pakistan travel advisory doesn't reflect risk escalation, clarifies US embassy official
Pakistan travel advisory doesn't reflect risk escalation, clarifies US embassy official
41 India-backed terrorists killed in Balochistan operations: ISPR
41 India-backed terrorists killed in Balochistan operations: ISPR
Imran Khan underwent eye surgery at Pims, claims PTI leader
Imran Khan underwent eye surgery at Pims, claims PTI leader
Outdated systems, equipment plague Saddar fire station video
Outdated systems, equipment plague Saddar fire station