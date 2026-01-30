US mission highlights educational, cultural outreach across Pakistan

US Consul General in Lahore, Stetson Sanders, during a visit to a Unicef relief site in Multan, Punjab, January 28, 2026. — X/@UNICEF_Pakistan

A spokesperson for the US mission in Pakistan highlighted a week of educational, cultural and community-focused engagements across the country as part of activities marking 250 years of American independence.

In a video posted on the US Embassy in Islamabad's official X account, spokesperson Cain Harrelson said that the mission launched the speaker series "Freedom 250: The Entrepreneur's Roadmap," featuring Burton Snowboards co-founder and chair Donna Carpenter in conversation with US exchange alumna and adventure athlete Samar Khan.

A new Education Working Group was also formed with Pakistani government counterparts to strengthen cooperation on vocational and higher education, he added.

US Officials also met 2025 International Visitor Leadership Programme alumni to discuss professional links developed with American experts in areas including energy and law enforcement.

In Karachi, Consul General Charles Goodman attended the graduation of 200 students from the English Access programme, which aims to build English proficiency and support economic participation among young people.

Meanwhile in Peshawar, Consul General Thomas Eckert and the consulate's youth council discussed how American innovation in e-commerce, entrepreneurship and e-gaming contributes to shared prosperity.

In Punjab, Consul General Stetson Sanders visited a US-supported Unicef relief site for flood-affected communities, inaugurated the restoration of the historic Ghanta Ghar, and honoured 450 English Access graduates, the spokesperson said.

US Chargé d'Affaires Natalie Baker travelled across Sindh, engaging local leaders, agricultural and business communities, and cultural stakeholders to deepen bilateral connections, he added.