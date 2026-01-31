 
Geo News

Elon Musk's Starlink-powered phone to be built on NPUs: What it means for connectivity, AI features?

Musk says Starlink phone would be different from conventional smartphones like iPhone or Android models

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 31, 2026

Elon Musks Starlink-powered phone to be built on NPUs: What it means for connectivity, AI features
Elon Musk's Starlink-powered phone to be built on NPUs: What it means for connectivity, AI features

Elon Musk, the tech billionaire who owns Tesla, X (Twitter), and SpaceX, has stirred excitement by suggesting that a Starlink smartphone could be in the works, and could revolutionise mobile connectivity.

Responding to a user’s compliment on X, he said that a Starlink phone is “not out of the question.” This remark by Musk makes it clear that the idea is under consideration, although no formal plans have been announced.

Starlink currently provides satellite internet services to millions worldwide, particularly in areas with little to no connectivity.

The tech tycoon has taken the internet by storm, with social platforms and public forums engaging in discussions about what a Starlink smartphone might feature.

Musk stressed that this device would be very different from conventional smartphones like the iPhone or Android models.

The Starlink smartphone would be optimised for running neural networks with maximum performance per watt, as per Musk's explanations, meaning the primary focus will be on artificial intelligence (AI) and energy efficiency rather than traditional features like cameras or entertainment applications.

This intriguingly unique focus suggests that the phone would be built around a Neural Processing Unit (NPU), enabling it to handle AI tasks directly on the device. If this is to come by, Musk's impending phone may deliver a faster AI assistant, enhanced automation, and improved processing power while consuming less energy.

Besides, the Starlink phone would be directly connected to satellites, and reliance on traditional mobile networks would be insignificant.

The device appears to be immensely beneficial in underserved regions where telecom infrastructure is not as developed as it should be, making it an attractive option for users in remote areas.

As discussions on the subject keep pace, the possibility of a Starlink smartphone reflects the future of mobile technology.

Epstein files 2026 release: What's in latest document drop?
Epstein files 2026 release: What's in latest document drop?
Grammys 2026: Everything to know about music's biggest night
Grammys 2026: Everything to know about music's biggest night
Everything to know about Lindsey Vonn deadly crash in World Cup downhill race
Everything to know about Lindsey Vonn deadly crash in World Cup downhill race
China lifts sanctions on British lawmakers following Starmer talks: See full list here
China lifts sanctions on British lawmakers following Starmer talks: See full list here
Trump officially nominates Kevin Warsh as next Federal Reserve chair
Trump officially nominates Kevin Warsh as next Federal Reserve chair
Former Illinois deputy sentenced to 20 years for killing Sonya Massey
Former Illinois deputy sentenced to 20 years for killing Sonya Massey
Scientists develop laser charging system to power drones in air
Scientists develop laser charging system to power drones in air
Google Pixel's Jan 2026 update causing Wi-Fi, bluetooth problems? Try THESE workarounds
Google Pixel's Jan 2026 update causing Wi-Fi, bluetooth problems? Try THESE workarounds