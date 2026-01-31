Elon Musk's Starlink-powered phone to be built on NPUs: What it means for connectivity, AI features

Elon Musk, the tech billionaire who owns Tesla, X (Twitter), and SpaceX, has stirred excitement by suggesting that a Starlink smartphone could be in the works, and could revolutionise mobile connectivity.

Responding to a user’s compliment on X, he said that a Starlink phone is “not out of the question.” This remark by Musk makes it clear that the idea is under consideration, although no formal plans have been announced.

Starlink currently provides satellite internet services to millions worldwide, particularly in areas with little to no connectivity.

The tech tycoon has taken the internet by storm, with social platforms and public forums engaging in discussions about what a Starlink smartphone might feature.

Musk stressed that this device would be very different from conventional smartphones like the iPhone or Android models.

The Starlink smartphone would be optimised for running neural networks with maximum performance per watt, as per Musk's explanations, meaning the primary focus will be on artificial intelligence (AI) and energy efficiency rather than traditional features like cameras or entertainment applications.

This intriguingly unique focus suggests that the phone would be built around a Neural Processing Unit (NPU), enabling it to handle AI tasks directly on the device. If this is to come by, Musk's impending phone may deliver a faster AI assistant, enhanced automation, and improved processing power while consuming less energy.

Besides, the Starlink phone would be directly connected to satellites, and reliance on traditional mobile networks would be insignificant.

The device appears to be immensely beneficial in underserved regions where telecom infrastructure is not as developed as it should be, making it an attractive option for users in remote areas.

As discussions on the subject keep pace, the possibility of a Starlink smartphone reflects the future of mobile technology.