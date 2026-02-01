US, UK among other nations condemn Balochistan attacks as 133 terrorists killed in two days

A policeman stands guard near a blast site after an attack by terrorists in Quetta on January 31, 2026. — AFP

Pakistanis deserve to live free from violence, fear: Natalie Baker.

US Charge d'Affaires condemns attacks carried out by BLA.

Riyadh reaffirms rejection of all terrorist acts, expresses solidarity.

International condemnations have poured in following the coordinated attacks across several districts in Balochistan, which left 18 civilians and 15 security personnel martyred.

In a statement issued on Sunday, US Charge d'Affaires Natalie Baker condemned the attacks by the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), which targeted both security personnel and civilians.

"I extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to the victims of terrorism, their families, and all those affected. The Pakistani people deserve to live free from violence and fear."

"The US remains a steadfast partner of Pakistan in its efforts to ensure peace and stability. We stand in solidarity with Pakistan during this difficult time," remarked the US envoy.

The condemnation comes as terrorists affiliated with India-sponsored Fitna al-Hindustan (FAH) carried out multiple attacks targeting civilians in Quetta, Mastung, Nushki, Dalbandin, Kharan, Panjgur, Tump, Gwadar, and Pasni.

Security forces and law enforcement agencies responded promptly, launching intense clearance operations across the province and killing 92 India-backed terrorists, including three suicide bombers, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said a day earlier.

The elimination of 92 terrorists has brought the total number killed in ongoing operations in Balochistan over the past two days to 133, following the deaths of 41 terrorists in two separate operations on January 29.

In Harnai district, 30 terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO), while 11 more were eliminated in Panjgur district.

Saudi Arabia reaffirms solidarity

Apart from the US, the Saudi Foreign Ministry, in a statement, also condemned the terrorist attacks.

"The Kingdom reaffirms its firm rejection of all terrorist and extremist acts, and its solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and its security efforts to preserve its territorial integrity."

"The Kingdom also expresses its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and to the government and the people of Pakistan, and wishes the injured a speedy recovery," added the statement.

'Stand with Pakistan', say UK and Turkiye

Furthermore, the United Kingdom also condemned the attacks in Balochistan.

"Our thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives and all those affected."

"We stand with Pakistan in rejecting terrorism and in our shared commitment to peace and security," read the statement issued by the British High Commission on X.

Meanwhile, in a statement on X, Turkiye's embassy also condemned the attacks, saying: "We condemn in the strongest terms the heinous terrorist attacks that took place across Pakistan’s Balochistan".

"We wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives and a swift recovery to the injured. We will continue to stand by brotherly Pakistan in its fight against all forms of terrorism," it noted.

'Attacks planned from India'

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who visited Quetta in the aftermath of the attacks, stated the attacks were planned from India, vowing to pursue militants and their masterminds without exception.

He termed it necessary for the world to know who was behind the violence, adding that India had orchestrated the attacks.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti said that the civilian casualties in the terrorist attacks included a Baloch family from Khuzdar.

Train service suspended

Meanwhile, the train services from Quetta to other parts of Balochistan remain suspended today on the second day, said the Pakistan Railways officials.

Peshawar-bound Jaffar Express didn't leave from Quetta for the second day today, whereas another passenger train bound for Chaman also didn't leave for its destination, added the officials.

Furthermore, as per Dera Ghazi Khan Deputy Commissioner Usman Khalid, all routes from Punjab to Balochistan had been closed.

The Fort Munro Highway and the Taunsa–Musa Khel Road leading to Balochistan are shut," Khalid said, adding that passengers cannot currently travel to Balochistan via Dera Ghazi Khan.

Traffic has also been stopped at the border points of Buwata and Sakhi Sarwar, the deputy commissioner added.