What is CRVO and why Imran needed urgent eye treatment?

Imran Khan speaks to members of the media after casting his vote at a polling station during the general election in Islamabad, Pakistan, July 25, 2018. — Reuters

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Imran Khan has been diagnosed with a serious eye condition known as central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO), a disorder that commonly affects older adults and is linked to underlying cardiovascular risk factors such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes and heart disease.

Doctors explain that CRVO occurs when the ‘Central Retinal Vein’ that drains blood from the retina becomes blocked, usually by a clot. The blockage disrupts normal blood flow, leading to retinal swelling, leakage of fluid and blood, and sometimes bleeding inside the eye. This can cause sudden or gradually worsening loss of vision.

A senior ophthalmologist said CRVO requires close follow-up because some patients can develop serious complications in the weeks to months after the blockage.

The specialist noted that the condition is sometimes loosely referred to as “100-day glaucoma”, a term used for neovascular glaucoma, a complication that can occur after severe retinal vein occlusion if abnormal new vessels develop and eye pressure rises.

“This is not just an eye problem. It can be a marker of underlying vascular disease, so patients need strict monitoring of their overall health,” the specialist, who requested anonymity, said.

In Khan’s case, doctors said reduced vision in his right eye prompted a detailed eye assessment, including retinal imaging and optical coherence tomography, after he was examined in Adiala jail.

Based on these findings, he was advised hospital-based follow-up treatment and was brought to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) last week late in the night for the advised procedure.

At Pims, Khan received an anti-VEGF intravitreal injection, a standard treatment used to reduce retinal swelling, known as macular oedema, and to limit further damage caused by leakage from retinal blood vessels. The ophthalmologist said such injections are often required on a monthly basis, particularly in the early phase of treatment.

“He will most likely need further injections at monthly intervals, depending on how the retina responds. This is a routine approach for this condition,” the specialist said.

In many patients, doctors use bevacizumab (Avastin), an anti-cancer drug that is commonly used off-label for retinal diseases because it is cheaper.

However, licensed anti-VEGF medicines, such as Eylea or Lucentis, are also widely used for retinal conditions. The ophthalmologist stressed that the hospital statement did not name the exact medicine administered.

Doctors say CRVO in a 74-year-old patient carries broader implications because the condition is often associated with the same risk factors that drive heart and brain vessel disease.

As a result, patients are typically monitored not only by eye specialists but also assessed for blood pressure control, cholesterol levels, diabetes status, heart rhythm problems and clotting issues.

“The eye gives us a window into the blood vessels of the body,” the ophthalmologist said. “When we see this kind of blockage in the retina, we become more alert about what may be happening in the heart and brain.”

Hospital officials said the procedure at Pims was completed smoothly in about 20 minutes under sterile conditions and monitoring, with Khan remaining vitally stable throughout. He was discharged with routine post-procedure instructions and follow-up advice.

The case has attracted public attention amid political debate and calls for transparency, including a request by Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre for independent medical access.

While authorities maintain that appropriate care has been provided, doctors emphasise that CRVO typically requires continued follow-up over several months.

Medical experts say timely treatment improves the chances of preserving vision, but long-term outcomes depend on regular monitoring, completion of the injection course if needed, and strict control of underlying risk factors such as hypertension and cardiovascular disease.

“For now, the key issues will be regular eye monitoring, completion of treatment as advised, and careful assessment of overall vascular health in the coming weeks,” the ophthalmologist said.



Originally published in The News