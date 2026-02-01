Explainer: What is happening in Balochistan?

A road leading to a site is cordoned off, after militant attacks, in Quetta, on February 1, 2026. — Reuters

On Saturday morning, Balochistan — the largest province of Pakistan by land area — witnessed an extreme wave of violence, with terrorists linked to the banned outfit the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) launching coordinated attacks across twelve towns in the province.

Intelligence reports have unequivocally confirmed that the attacks were orchestrated and directed by terrorists’ ring leaders operating from outside Pakistan, who were in direct communication with the terrorists throughout the incident, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Among the hardest hit was Quetta, the provincial capital, where armed men were seen in several parts of the city. Militants attacked police stations, checkpoints, the Police Training Centre, Red Zone areas, torched a bank, and set police vehicles on fire.

A person walks past the remains of a damaged vehicle at a site, after militant attacks, in Quetta, February 1, 2026. — Reuters

Meanwhile, security forces and law enforcement agencies, being fully alert, immediately responded and successfully thwarted the evil design of terrorists, displaying unwavering courage and professional excellence, the ISPR said.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti on Sunday confirmed that at least 145 terrorists have been killed in 40 hours of operation, with 31 civilians and 17 security personnel embracing martyrdom.

Where has violence been reported?

In a statement, the military's media wing said that terrorists belonging to India-sponsored Fitna al-Hindustan (FAH) carried out multiple attacks in Quetta, Mastung, Nushki, Dalbandin, Kharan, Panjgur, Tump, Gwadar and Pasni.

According to reports, in Gwadar, militants killed five members of a labourer family belonging to Khuzdar. Separately, six militants were killed during an attack on the Maritime Security Agency (MSA) naval camp in Pasni after a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the main gate. One MSA soldier was martyred, and another was injured.

Security personnel shift an injured man at a hospital in Quetta on January 31, 2026, following an attack by terrorists. — AFP

In Mastung, Kalat and Pasni, terrorists attempted to target government buildings and security installations. Several people were injured in gun and bomb attacks in Mastung, where terrorists also freed more than 30 prisoners from the Central Jail. Clashes were reported near the DC headquarters and Police Lines in Kalat.

In Noshki, terrorists abducted Deputy Commissioner Hussain Hazara along with his family and later released a video showing the official in captivity. In Pasni, a Coast Guard post came under attack, but security forces successfully repelled the assault, officials said.

In Kharan, political and tribal leader Shahid Malazai and six of his guards were killed when militants attacked his residence. Three attackers were also killed in a subsequent exchange of fire. In Kalat, armed men attacked police stations and banks, injuring three police personnel and forcing the closure of markets due to fear and panic.

Security operations

The ISPR, in a statement, said that these cowardly acts of terrorism were aimed at disrupting the lives of the local populace and the development of Balochistan by targeting innocent civilians.

Addressing a press conference, Balochistan CM Bugti confirmed that at least 145 terrorists have been killed in almost 40 hours across the province.

Pakistan army soldiers gather at the site, following millitant attacks, in Quetta, January 31, 2026. — Reuters

"17 security personnel and 31 civilians embraced martyrdom during the attacks carried out across the province," the provincial chief executive added.

He revealed that militants had also targeted Safe City cameras. “Our Safe City cameras in Quetta were also attacked. We will install CCTV cameras in eight cities to strengthen surveillance,” he said.

“Our soldiers confronted the terrorists in the red zone, due to which the attackers’ vehicle could not ram into its target,” Bugti said, praising the bravery of security personnel. He announced that a high state award would be given to an injured officer for their actions.

He vowed that intelligence‑led operations against terrorists would continue relentlessly. “We will carry out intelligence-based operations against terrorists, and we will drag them out of their hideouts,” Bugti said.