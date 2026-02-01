Couple returns from Europe to Lahore to relive childhood memories at Basant

A Pakistani couple, who returned to Lahore from Europe to celebrate Basant, speaks to Geo News. — YouTube/Geo News/screengrab

LAHORE: As Lahore prepares to host Basant from February 6 to 8, a Pakistani couple living in Europe returned to the city to celebrate the festival and relive their childhood memories.

“My husband wanted to refresh his childhood memories, so we have come specifically just to celebrate Basant,” the wife told Geo News on Sunday.

The husband added: “We intend to celebrate in a very enthusiastic way. We will enjoy a lot with our family. Many years have passed, and by coming to Mochi Gate, I have refreshed my childhood memories. The government has done a very good job; we appreciate it.”

Preparations are in full swing across Lahore, with authorities granting permission to 2,246 traders to sell kites and strings for the three-day festival, while 95 applications were rejected. Officials confirmed that kites and strings will only be available at officially registered sales points until February 8.

Pleasant weather is expected during the celebrations, which mark the festival’s revival after more than two decades.