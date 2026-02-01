 
CM Afridi vows to raise KP's issues during meeting with PM Shehbaz

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister warns of "moves to impose governor's rule in province"

Web Desk
February 01, 2026

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Khan Afridi addresses a gathering at Havelian, Abbottabad on November 19, 2025. — Facbook@ImMuhammadSohailAfridi
  • KP CM accuses Centre of misappropriating funds meant for IDPs.
  • CM Afridi warns of conspiracy to impose governor rule in KP.
  • KP CM to decide on Islamabad protest after tribal districts visit.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi on Sunday said he had received an invitation from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and would use the upcoming meeting to raise the province’s grievances.

Addressing the Peace Jirga in Khyber district, CM Afridi accused the Centre of misappropriating billions meant for the internally displaced persons (IDPs) of the province.

"When I allocated Rs4 billion, the federal government levelled allegations of corruption," he said, adding that the provincial government would instead allocate Rs100 billion for affected IDPs.

Federal ministers have alleged that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led KP government engaged in corrupt practices while allocating funds for migrating families in Tirah Valley.

In a media talk in Lahore earlier today, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said that the KP government must explain where the Rs4 billion allocated for the people of Tirah went.

The information minister said that a jirga in Tirah had presented a charge sheet against the provincial government, alleging mismanagement and corruption.

While the PTI has repeatedly claimed the families in the valley evacuated their homes due to a military operation, the federal government has said that the displacement was a routine, seasonal process linked to harsh winter conditions.

Meanwhile, CM Afridi condemned the terrorist attacks in Balochistan, which resulted in the martyrdom of 17 security personnel and 31 civilians.

He warned of "moves to impose governor's rule in KP", insisting attempts were being made to remove him through the courts.

He urged the jirga participants to decide whether to return to Tirah or proceed to Islamabad in protest. Participants reportedly raised their hands in favour of marching to Islamabad, showing support for his plan.

"I will visit all tribal districts before taking a final decision on the protest," he added.

A day earlier, the Khyber Qaumi Jirga demanded that the federal and provincial governments provide facilities to IDPs from Tirah Valley, The News reported.

A number of political leaders, tribal elders, displaced families and other stakeholders spoke at the jirga, which was organised by the Bara Seyasi Ittehad.

They urged the government to show solidarity with families displaced from Tirah and ensure their immediate and dignified rehabilitation.

