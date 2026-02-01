 
CM Maryam announces Basant holiday in Punjab

"We hope people across Punjab take this time to relax, recharge, and make the most of the break," says CM Maryam

February 01, 2026

Pakistani youth enjoy flying kites during the Basant or kite flying festival in Lahore on February 6, 2005. — AFP
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Sunday announced a provincial holiday on January 6 to mark the celebration of Basant across the province.

Taking to her X handle, CM Maryam said: “Punjab will enjoy a long weekend with Kashmir Day on February 5, a provincial Basant holiday on the 6th, followed by Saturday and Sunday.”

The chief minister hoped that people across Punjab would take this time to relax, recharge, and make the most of the break.

The Punjab govt last month allowed Basant celebrations under strict conditions, lifting a 25-year ban on kite flying in the province.

Preparations are in full swing across Lahore as the city gears up to host the Basant festival from February 6 to 8.

The provincial govt departments joined citizens in preparations for Basant as the Lahore administration adorned public transport buses with Basant-themed artwork.

Speedo and green electric buses have been adorned with cultural themes, with special Punjab-inspired colours and images displayed on several buses.

The Punjab govt has previously said that free travel will be available across Lahore on the metro bus, Orange Line, Speedo and electric bus services during the festival.

Separately, the Lahore deputy commissioner constituted quick response teams (QRTs) in every tehsil to ensure public safety, monitoring and emergency response during the Basant celebrations.

