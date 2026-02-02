Balochistan issue has only military solution, says CM Bugti

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti chairs a meeting on March 24, 2025. — Facebook/@DprGoB

145 terrorists killed after coordinated attacks across 12 towns.

Around 200 to 250 terrorists involved in Saturday attacks: Bugti.

Afghan soil allegedly used against Pakistan, CM tells media.

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti said the province's problem was not political and could only be addressed through a military response, confirming that at least 31 civilians and 17 security personnel embraced martyrdom during the outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) attacks across the province.

Speaking on Geo News programme 'Naya Pakistan', the provincial chief executive rejected claims that large numbers of militants had taken part in recent coordinated attacks, saying the actual strength of attackers was far smaller than what was being circulated.

“The figures of 1,000 to 2,000 being quoted are completely incorrect. Their maximum number was not more than 200 to 250, and most of them have either been chased out or killed,” he said. He stressed that militant groups deliberately use civilians as human shields during attacks in urban areas.

Responding to a question about the overall strength of militant networks in the province, Bugti said the total number of terrorists, their sympathisers and facilitators was estimated to be between 4,000 and 5,000.

Commenting on the growing trend of militancy since 2021, the chief minister linked the resurgence of organised militant activity to what he termed a policy of appeasement adopted after 2018.

“Before 2018, the state and government policy was not one of appeasement. When there was no appeasement, they were on the run. We had FC [Frontier Corps] checkpoints on highways and a visible presence,” Bugti said.

He added that a change in policy following the formation of a new government in 2018 allowed militants to regroup.

“When a new policy came, we started appeasing them. Because of this, by 2021, they became organised. In 2023 and 2024, they became even more organised and stronger,” he said, adding that after his government assumed office in 2024, the policy was reviewed.

“We asked ourselves what we were doing and why we were giving them a free run,” he said.

Bugti also addressed reports circulating on social media about senior terrorist commander Bashir Zeb, saying that although the footage could not be independently verified, official assessments strongly indicated that he was in Afghanistan.

“It cannot be confirmed 100%, but according to 99.99% of the information available to the government, he is in Afghanistan,” the chief minister said.

He said Afghan soil was being used against Pakistan and maintained that militant leadership continued to operate from across the border.

At the same time, Bugti said the public overwhelmingly stood with the state.

“The people are largely with the state of Pakistan. It is not a new thing for one, two or three per cent of people to sympathise with insurgents. Wherever there are insurgencies in the world, this level of support exists,” he said.

The remarks came after the chief minister confirmed that at least 145 terrorists had been killed in almost 40 hours across Balochistan after militants belonging to the BLA launched coordinated attacks across 12 towns.

Addressing a press conference in Quetta, Bugti said the assaults were carried out by terrorists affiliated with the India-sponsored Fitna al-Hindustan, targeting civilians in Quetta, Mastung, Nushki, Dalbandin, Kharan, Panjgur, Tump, Gwadar and Pasni.

During the briefing, the chief minister said the bodies of 145 terrorists were in the custody of the authorities and disclosed that in Gwadar, terrorists had martyred five women and three children.

Bugti accused hostile elements of attempting to destabilise Pakistan at the behest of India and questioned whether the BLA was a registered political party with which talks could be held.

He said the group sought to impose its ideology through the use of guns and reiterated that the government was not prepared to surrender even for a second.

“We will not surrender. They can destabilise, but they cannot take a single inch of our country,” the chief minister said.