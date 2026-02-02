Lahore markets crowded as enthusiasts rush to prepare for Basant

A shopkeeper makes new kites at a kite shop in Lahore, 18 February 2007. — Reuters

Crowded markets, eager enthusiasts and bursts of colour marked the build-up to Basant in Lahore on Sunday as women, children and youngsters thronged kite markets set up across the city to prepare for the long-awaited festival.

Historic Mochi Gate remained packed with buyers amid fears that kites would run out of stock, while the festive buzz, filled with music, food, colours, kite-cutting excitement and chants of “bokata”, signalled the return of Basant after more than two decades.

Enthusiasts of every age flocked to the markets to buy kites and strings, with some citizens complaining of high prices but remaining determined to complete their Basant preparations.

Small fancy kites were being sold for Rs500 to Rs700, while larger kites were also available at higher rates. Some buyers were seen making purchases worth Rs50,000 to Rs100,000 as demand surged ahead of the celebrations.

Due to the heavy rush, several citizens said they were unable to even reach the shops, particularly in the congested areas around Mochi Gate. Traders, however, welcomed the surge, calling it a long-awaited opportunity after years of restrictions.

As Basant is about to be celebrated, traders of every kind have got a good opportunity to do business as the markets are crowded and they are having good sales.

Reflecting the scale of enthusiasm, one garments trader removed goods from his shop and stocked the entire outlet with kites and kite-flying equipment.

According to officials, permission has been granted to 2,246 traders to sell kites and strings, while 2,504 applications were received. Registration through an online portal has been made mandatory, and kites and strings will only be available at officially registered sales points until February 8. Authorities have warned that strict action will be taken against violators.

The markets echoed with festive music and food stalls, reviving memories of a tradition absent from the city for 25 years.

Many youngsters expressed excitement at experiencing Basant for the first time, while some Lahoris settled abroad have returned to the city especially to celebrate the festival’s revival.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Sunday announced a provincial holiday on February 6 to mark Basant celebrations across the province.

In a post on X, she said Punjab would enjoy a long weekend with Kashmir Day on February 5, followed by the Basant holiday and the weekend. She expressed hope that people would use the break to relax and make the most of the celebrations.

The Punjab government last month allowed Basant celebrations under strict conditions, lifting a 25-year ban on kite flying. Preparations are in full swing across Lahore as the city gears up to host Basant from February 6 to 8.

Provincial departments have joined citizens in the preparations, with public transport buses adorned with Basant-themed artwork. Speedo and green electric buses have been decorated with Punjab-inspired colours and imagery, while free travel will be available on the metro bus, Orange Line, Speedo and electric bus services during the festival.

Meanwhile, the Lahore deputy commissioner has constituted quick response teams in every tehsil to ensure public safety, monitoring and emergency response during the celebrations.