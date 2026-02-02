Bolton Market fire station stalled for over 18 months

This picture shows under-construction fire station at Bolton Market, one of oldest and busiest commercial centres in Karachi. — Reporter

KARACHI: Bolton Market, one of Karachi’s oldest and busiest commercial centres, has been left without a dedicated firefighting facility as the area’s fire station has remained under construction for more than 1.5 years, while its fire tender and staff have been deployed for Bilawal House security.

According to local traders and fire department officials, an emergency fire station had been established nearly 20 years ago near the Kharadar police lines on public demand to ensure immediate response in case of fire or other emergencies in the densely populated commercial district.

However, the facility was set ablaze during riots following the Ashura bombing in 2010, after which the fire tender and staff continued performing emergency duties from the footpath outside the destroyed building.

An official in charge of the station told Geo News that the situation has now further deteriorated, as both the fire tender and staff have been assigned to security duty at Bilawal House.

“Earlier, despite limited facilities, our team and vehicle were stationed in the area and remained available for emergencies. Now the fire tender and staff are deployed on VVIP duty,” the in-charge said.

Residents and traders said the burned building has long turned into a security risk, while, following the destruction of the old structure, informal and commercial activities have reportedly taken place at the site.

They added that the Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab had initiated reconstruction of the Bolton Market fire station around two years ago, but the project has progressed at such a slow pace that even after more than 18 months, the small facility — consisting of only two to two-and-a-half rooms — has yet to be completed.

Local traders warned that in case of a fire incident, no fire brigade is expected to reach the area within at least half an hour, placing lives, property and businesses at serious risk.

Expressing deep concern over the lack of emergency cover, area residents and traders have demanded the immediate deployment of a fire brigade vehicle and staff in Bolton Market until the delayed construction of the fire station is completed.

The findings come days after at least 80 persons were killed and three were left missing in the Gul Plaza inferno, followed by the delayed response by the authorities concerned.