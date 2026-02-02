Karachi sees easing cold as winter 'nears end'

People warm their hands at bonfire to keep themselves safe from cold weather in Safdar, Karachi, on January 23, 2026. — PPI

Karachi has begun to experience a noticeable rise in temperatures, signalling a gradual shift towards milder weather conditions across the city as winter seemingly nears its end.

90% of the winter season has passed, a weather analyst told Geo News, leading to the decline in chilly weather across the metropolis

According to the weather expert, the city is likely to experience pleasant conditions over the next few days, with temperatures gradually rising.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said the weather is expected to remain dry over the next 24 hours, while nights will stay cool. The minimum temperature is likely to range between 12 and 14 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is expected to remain between 27°C and 29°C.

The PMD added that the minimum temperature recorded overnight (Sunday) was 14°C.

Currently, the humidity level stands at 58%, with northerly winds blowing at a speed of 11 kilometres per hour.

The metropolis welcomed a wave of cold weather last month in the aftermath of rain, as mercury dropped to as low as 6°C in some areas, with the "feels like" temperature plunging to as low as 4°C on Friday.

The weather conditions remained cold towards the end of January.

As per meteorological experts, the change of conditions was a result of cold winds and rain produced by a westerly system in the Arabian Sea.