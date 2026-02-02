Balochistan attacks: Security forces eliminate 22 more terrorists, bringing tally to 177 in three days

A person walks past the remains of a damaged vehicle at a site, after militant attacks, in Quetta on February 1, 2026. — Reuters

Sanitisation operations underway against terrorists, facilitators.

Security sources say there are reports of further losses to militants.

Intelligence agencies, and police tightening noose around terrorists.

ISLAMABAD: The security forces have eliminated 22 more terrorists, bringing the total number of gunned down militants in Balochistan in the past three days to 177, the security sources said on Monday.

They added that the security forces, intelligence agencies, and police are tightening the noose around terrorists and facilitators.

Noting that the sanitisation operations were underway against the Fitna al-Hindustan terrorists, sources said that there are reports of further casualties and deaths of terrorists and their facilitators.

The latest tally of 177 comes after Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, on Sunday, said that more than 150 militants had been neutralised by the security forces in Balochistan.

The anti-terror operations come as terrorists affiliated with India-sponsored Fitna al-Hindustan carried out coordinated attacks across 12 towns, targeting civilians in Quetta, Mastung, Nushki, Dalbandin, Kharan, Panjgur, Tump, Gwadar, and Pasni on Saturday.

During the attacks, carried out by the outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), at least 31 civilians and 17 security personnel embraced martyrdom, Balochistan CM Sarfraz Bugti confirmed while speaking on Geo News programme 'Naya Pakistan' a day earlier.

Expanding on the reports claiming the number of attackers was 1,000 to 2,000, the CM termed them "incorrect" and said that the maximum number of terrorists involved in the attacks was not more than 200 to 250, of which he said most had been chased out or killed.

He also noted that the province's problem was not political and could only be addressed through a military response.

Responding to a question about the overall strength of militant networks in the province, Bugti said the total number of terrorists, their sympathisers and facilitators was estimated to be between 4,000 and 5,000.

A day earlier, CM Bugti had accused hostile elements of attempting to destabilise Pakistan at the behest of India and questioned whether the BLA was a registered political party with which talks could be held.

The provincial chief executive also rejected attempts to link terrorism and violence in Balochistan solely with deprivation and said terrorists merge into civilian populations, making operations extremely sensitive. He added that authorities could have eliminated militants with heavy firepower, including mortars, but refrained from doing so to avoid civilian casualties.

He explained that terrorists often blend in with civilians and that the state did not want to become brutal like them.

The CM said reports indicated that Afghan nationals were operating alongside the terrorists and highlighted that all kinds of weapons have been used in these terrorist attacks.