'No political talks', says KP CM Afridi after meeting PM Shehbaz

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister (centre) meets Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at Prime Minister's Office, Islamabad, February 2, 2026. — Prime Minister's Office

CM Afridi says PM directed release of funds for KP.

Collaboration indispensable for maintaining law: PM.

KP CM spoke only about financial problems: Amir Muqam.

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi on Monday said no political matters were discussed during his meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, stressing that the discussion remained focused on governance, security and financial issues facing the province.

The meeting — which lasted for over an hour — was the first since Afridi took office as the provincial chief executive on October 13 last year.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Prime Minister's Adviser to Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah, Minister for Kashmir Affairs Amir Muqam and Adviser to the KP government on finance, Muzzammil Aslam, attended the meeting.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting in Islamabad, Afridi said that Rs2,600 billion meant for the merged tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has remained blocked, adding that the matter was taken up directly with the prime minister.

“The prime minister has issued directions for the release of these funds,” the chief minister said.

Referring to the security situation in the province, Afridi said terrorism has no province and no country, and stressed that it must be confronted as a national challenge.

He announced that after Eid, a follow-up meeting will be held in which terrorism and related security matters will be discussed in detail.

“We are already speaking openly and presenting our position clearly,” the chief minister said, responding to a question about the province’s stance on counterterrorism and governance matters.

Addressing speculation about political engagement, Afridi categorically said that no discussion was held about any meeting with incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan. He further clarified that nothing was discussed regarding a meeting between the PTI founder and his sisters.

Commenting on the country’s financial situation, the KP chief minister said that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) report on Rs5,300 billion is effectively a "charge sheet", reflecting serious financial and governance shortcomings.

Highlighting the situation in conflict-affected tribal regions, Afridi said that the people of Tirah, Kurram and Bajaur are making enormous sacrifices, adding that an allocation of Rs4 billion is virtually nothing for communities that have borne such heavy losses.

'Collaboration is indispensable'

Following the meeting, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) issued a statement, stating that the prime minister underscored the importance of federal-provincial coordination for the welfare and development of the people.

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz said that collaboration was indispensable for maintaining law and order in the province and that the provincial government must further strengthen its efforts to ensure peace and stability.

The statement added that provincial institutions should be empowered to combat terrorism effectively, and federal and provincial governments will continue joint efforts to eliminate militancy completely.

The premier also emphasised that the provincial government should fulfill its constitutional responsibility for the welfare of the people and the maintenance of law and order in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Regarding governance and development, he noted that the provincial government was empowered to take measures for education, health, and public welfare in the province, and that the federal government has always strived to improve the lives of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Prime Minister Shehbaz reaffirmed that KP was an important unit of the federation, and that the federal government will continue its full support for the province’s development and the well-being of its citizens.

The statement further highlighted that close coordination and effective communication between the federal and provincial governments are imperative, and the prime minister assured cooperation in developmental projects and infrastructure improvements across the province.

On employment, health, and education, the prime minister pledged support within the federal framework to expand opportunities for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Separately, Muqam — while speaking to media — said that serving the KP people remains the government’s top priority and stressed that regular meetings and coordination between the federal and provincial governments are essential.

The federal minister said that Prime Minister Shehbaz thanked KP CM Afridi for visiting Islamabad, adding that the prime minister also appreciated the chief minister for working together on national matters.

According to Muqam, the chief minister clearly conveyed during the meeting that the country and its institutions must move forward collectively.

He said the prime minister, on the occasion, emphasised that the nation must remain united against the menace of terrorism, and reiterated the need for collective efforts to counter the threat.

Muqam confirmed that the KP chief minister spoke openly about the province’s financial problems and outstanding liabilities during the meeting.

He further said that the issue of the National Finance Commission (NFC) award was also discussed, and clarified that the discussion focused solely on improving coordination and links between the federal and provincial governments.