MQM founder Altaf Hussain hospitalised in London after 'health deteriorated'

LONDON: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder and leader Altaf Hussain has been hospitalised after his health deteriorated due to stress and work commitments.

The MQM-London announced on Sunday night that doctors had conducted a medical examination of the MQM leader and admitted him to the hospital in North London, in the area where Hussain has been living in self-imposed exile since 1992.

“Mr Altaf Hussain was taken to the hospital on Sunday evening due to ill health, where, after an initial examination, the doctors have admitted him to the hospital,” said the post on X by the MQM.

The X posted said doctors “administered an injection to him, and started an IV drip in view of weakness in his body” and that doctors will conduct a detailed examination of the party founder on Monday (today).

Mustafa Azizabadi, the party spokesman, said the party founder was also “administered a blood transfusion on Sunday night on the advice of doctors”.

Azizabadi said Hussain’s ill health was caused by “severe mental stress and staying engaged in organisational work day and night for 18 to 20 hours”.

Last year in July and August, the MQM founder was hospitalised on two occasions within a span of a month: on July 10 due to “severe illness” and was discharged on July 23 after undergoing multiple tests and blood transfusions; and hospitalised on August 8 for a day. Doctors had diagnosed him with severe flu and a chest infection.

Hussain remained in the intensive care unit at a hospital in Britain, after contracting Covid-19 in February 2021. He recovered from Covid three times, was taken to the hospital three times and spent at least two months in the hospital in total.