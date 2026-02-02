Punjab govt decides to 'ban' kite flying in areas near airports

This undated photo shows citizens fly kites in Lahore. — Facebook/Ihtisham Ul Haq/File

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to impose a ban on kite flying in areas adjacent to airports to ensure uninterrupted air operations and the safety of passengers, said well-placed sources on Monday.

The decision came days before the Basant celebrations, as the provincial government last month allowed the celebrations under strict conditions, lifting a 25-year ban on kite flying in the province.

Preparations are in full swing across Lahore for the Basant festival, with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz announcing a provincial holiday on January 6 to mark the celebrations.

The Punjab home department has given formal orders to the relevant departments today, under which a complete ban on kite flying will be implemented in areas near the airport, the sources added.

Officials say that there are concerns about disruption in the movement of aircraft and accidents due to kite flying, which is why this step has been declared inevitable.

The home department has made it clear that the ban will be strictly implemented and legal action will be taken in case of violation.

Separately, the provincial government has allowed the manufacturing of kite-flying materials in four districts, along with Lahore.

“The Provincial Cabinet has accorded approval, through croutation, for the manufacturing of Permissible Kite Flying Material under section 6(1) of the Punjab Regulation of Kite Flying Act, 2025 in the districts of Faisalabad, Kasur, Multan and Shelikhupura,” read a notification issued by the home department.

“Permissible kite flying material, as manufactured by these registered manufacturers in the four districts shall only be sold out to registered traders or registered sellers (as registered with the Deputy Commissioner, Lahore) for use in the district of Lahore on 6, 7 and 8th February 2026, as per approval already granted by the government, and not in any other district,” it added.