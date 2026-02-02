Govt rules out talks with terrorists, says Balochistan militancy not linked to deprivation

This collage shows Defence Minister Khawaja Asif (left) and PM's Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah addressing sessions in Parliament House. — Facebook/@NationalAssemblyOfPakistan/File

In the wake of renewed militant attacks in Balochistan, the ruling party lawmakers have called for unequivocal condemnation of terrorists, saying that the issue of terrorism in the province is not linked to deprivation or rights issue.

Addressing the National Assembly session on Monday, Defence Minister Khawaja said the narrative of deprivation in the province is baseless, maintaining that no negotiations would be held with terrorists and that the state would respond to their actions with full force.

He stated that the terrorists had no writ in any part of Balochistan and added that the state would not allow anyone to resort to violence.

The defence czar added that the terrorism threat in the province was receiving support from across the border in Afghanistan, where the leaders of these groups are based and receive support.

He further said that India is backing terrorist activities in Balochistan through proxy networks.

Highlighting recent counter-terrorism operations, Asif said 177 terrorists were killed, none of whom had any political or nationalist affiliation.

He explained that criminal networks had developed military wings and that illegal smuggling from Afghanistan and Iran generated billions of rupees daily.

He accused political actors of attempting to exploit these criminal networks for their own benefit.

Asif noted that Balochistan covers 40% of Pakistan's territory, requiring a substantial security presence to maintain order, adding that the federal government had allocated Rs100 billion for development in the province, with Punjab receiving 170 billion and other provinces similarly funded.

He urged all political parties to set aside differences and unite against terrorism.

Separately, Prime Minister's Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah, addressing the Senate session today, said that terrorists must be called terrorists without any "ifs or buts" and asserted that there was no sense of resentment in Balochistan.

Rejecting the impression of the lack of the government's writ in the province, Sanaullah said that criminal activities could be carried out anywhere by a handful of groups acting together.

He added that even in secure areas, such groups sometimes take people hostage. In Balochistan, he noted, those involved in criminal acts stop buses and force passengers to disembark.

"They kill people from other provinces in front of their families and then go into hiding," he said, referring to attacks such as those on the Jaffar Express. "What kind of grievance is this, that you murder innocent people?" he asked.



Sanaullah further questioned who had taken custody of the terrorists' bodies when they were brought to a Quetta hospital after the Jaffar Express incident.

He alleged that these elements were acting against Pakistan at the behest of the enemy and stressed that action must be taken against them without any ambiguity.

Sanaullah added that the enemy had faced humiliation in the "Marka-e-Haq" and vowed that these terrorists would also be brought to the same fate.

Marka-e-Haq refers to the period of conflict with India from the April 22 Pahalgam attack to the May 10 conclusion of operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos.

Sanaullah was responding to queries raised by the Opposition Leader in Senate Allama Nasir Abbas over the security situation in Balochistan.

During the session, Senator Abbas criticised the government over its failure to maintain law and order in Balochistan, saying the state does not have writ across the province at night.

Abbas said the country was facing an economic, political, and law-and-order crisis and urged for the accountability of the people for lapses in security and oversight.

Senator Abbas noted that multiple cities of Balochistan had been targeted and that the attackers had sent a clear message to the world, signalling disillusionment with the state of affairs.

"Your duty is not to cry, it is to restore the writ of the state," he said. He questioned whether the chief minister or interior minister had resigned over these failures.

He concluded by emphasising the need to uphold the rule of law and criticised unelected representatives entering parliament. "We must engage in dialogue and bring everyone on board," he said.

Senate unanimously passes resolution

The upper house unanimously passed a resolution condemning terrorist attacks in Balochistan. The resolution was presented by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar.

The motion expressed the Senate's strong condemnation of the attacks and paid tribute to the security forces for their efforts in combating terrorism.

It also called on the government to investigate all incidents of terrorism and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.