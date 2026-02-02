CDF Munir, Libyan military chief discuss security, professional cooperation

Commander-in-Chief of the Libyan Arab Armed Forces Field Marshal Khalifa Abu-al-Qasim Haftar (left) meets CDF Asim Munir at GHQ. — ISPR

Commander-in-Chief of the Libyan Arab Armed Forces Field Marshal Khalifa Abu-al-Qasim Haftar, along with deputy commander Lieutenant General Saddam Khalifa Haftar, called on CDF Field Marshal Asim Munir at General Headquarters (GHQ) on Monday, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to the military’s media wing, during the meeting, both sides exchanged views on matters of mutual interest, with particular focus on security dynamics in respective regions and professional cooperation.

The discussion underscored the importance of continued engagement and collaboration between the armed forces of Pakistan and Libya, the ISPR said.

"CDF Asim Munir welcomed the distinguished guests and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Libya. He emphasised Pakistan’s support for peace, stability, and institutional development in Libya," the military's media wing said.

The ISPR communique said that the meeting was held in a cordial and constructive atmosphere, reflecting the longstanding friendly relations between Pakistan and Libya.

Earlier, on arrival at Noor Khan Airbase, Field Marshal Khalifa Abu-al-Qasim Haftar was received by Field Marshal Asim Munir. The dignitary also paid homage to Shuhada and laid a wreath at the martyrs' memorial at GHQ.

In December, Pakistan signed a multi-billion-dollar agreement to sell conventional military equipment to Libya, according to Reuters

The development came after Field Marshal Munir, in December last year, met Commander-in-Chief of the Libyan Arab Armed Forces Field Marshal Khalifa Belqasim Haftar and discussed matters of mutual interest.

"Matters of mutual interest, regional security dynamics, and avenues for enhancing bilateral defence and military-to-military cooperation were discussed during the meeting with Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar," read a statement issued by the ISPR.

It said Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Libyan Arab Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Saddam Khalifa Haftar was also present on the occasion.