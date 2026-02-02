No casualties as fire brought under control at Karachi's mobile market

Fire breaks out in a building at Karachi’s mobile market on February 2, 2026. — YouTube/Geo News/screengrab

A fire broke out on Monday evening at Saddar’s mobile market was quickly brought under control by rescue teams.

Rescue 1122 officials said the fire erupted at seventh floor of Al-Najeebi Electronic Market in the Saddar area and engulfed several cars parked there.

Taking swift action, rescue teams reached the site and extinguished the fire before evacuating the people trapped inside the building.

Taking to his X handle, Karachi Mayor said: “Situation of the fire is under control so far and KMC fire tenders with snorkel are present on ground to tackle situation.”

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah contacted the Karachi mayor, commissioner, and IG police following the fire incident.

The CM said saving lives is the top priority and directed the authorities to evacuate the people if trapped inside the building.

“Under all circumstances, human life must be saved before property,” he directed.

The chief minister directed the police to manage the crowd to ensure fire-fighting operations could be carried out effectively.

He also directed the KWSB to provide water without delay.

Municipal authorities, administration, and police must work together as a team to ensure a smooth rescue operation, the CM added.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.