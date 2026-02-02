 
Pakistani workers set to regain jobs in Kuwait; labour ties strengthened

Two sides discuss improving recruitment processes, providing Pakistani workers access to Kuwait’s PAM portal

Sibt-e-Arif
February 02, 2026

A representational image of labours working on roadside. — Reuters
DUBAI: Pakistan and Kuwait have agreed to strengthen labour cooperation, with Pakistani workers likely to regain employment opportunities in Kuwait.

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, held a key meeting in Dubai with Rabab Abdullah Al-Osaimi, Director-General of Kuwait’s Public Authority for Manpower (PAM), on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Dialogue 2026.

The two sides discussed expanding cooperation, improving recruitment processes, and providing Pakistani workers access to Kuwait’s PAM portal.

In Kuwait, the Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) is the government body responsible for managing and regulating the labour market, as well as approving job placements for expatriate workers.

Both parties also agreed to prepare a Labour Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which could be signed during the expected visit of Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Mishaal Al-Sabah to Pakistan.

Chaudhry Salik highlighted the contribution of Pakistani workers to Kuwait’s development, particularly in infrastructure and other key sectors, and described the workforce as vital for Kuwait’s future needs.

The minister and Kuwaiti officials agreed to maintain regular consultations to institutionalise cooperation and enhance labour ties between the two countries.

