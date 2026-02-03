Punjab allows more districts to manufacture kite-flying goods ahead of Basant

A large number of people selecting and purchasing the kites to celebrate the upcoming three-day kite flying festival (Basant) at local market in Lahore on February 2, 2026. — APP

Lahore swept up in Basant colours as preparations reached peak.

Supply of kite-flying material from outside Lahore may reduce prices.

Lahore authorities conduct rooftop inspections using drone cameras.



Preparations for Basant are in full swing as the Punjab cabinet has allowed the manufacturing of kite-flying material not only in Lahore but also in four more districts, marking a significant step ahead of the festival’s return after more than two decades.



According to a notification, the production of permitted kite-making material has been approved in Faisalabad, Kasur, Sheikhupura and Multan, where manufacturers will be required to register with their respective deputy commissioners.

The Punjab government last month allowed Basant celebrations under strict conditions, lifting a long ban on kite flying. The festival is set to be celebrated in Lahore from February 6 to 8, reviving a long-missed cultural tradition in the city.

Welcoming the decision, Lahore-based Consumer Association President Muhammad Yaseen said the permission to manufacture kites and strings in other cities was a positive development. He noted that the supply of kite-flying material from outside Lahore could lead to a reduction in prices.

According to Yaseen, the availability of these items in the market could bring prices down by up to 30%. He further said that kite-flying material should also be allowed be supplied from other cities across the country.

Lahore has been swept up in Basant colours as preparations reach their peak. The city is immersed in festive hues, with the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) installing a giant kite at Liberty Chowk.

Major arteries including Jail Road, Gulberg, Mall Road and other thoroughfares have been decorated, while lights, colourful decor and kite models have transformed the cityscape, delighting residents and visitors alike.

Speaking to Geo News, PHA Managing Director Raja Mansoor Ahmed said public cooperation was essential to ensure a safe Basant. He urged citizens to follow government-issued SOPs and adopt safety measures during the celebrations.

Alongside the festivities, strict monitoring arrangements are in place. Authorities are conducting rooftop inspections using drone cameras, and every rooftop hosting kite flying must be registered, according to the commissioner. Rooftop registration for kite flying will only be permitted in line with administrative SOPs.

Quick response teams will check NOCs for every rooftop, with Commissioner Maryam Khan saying that there will be zero tolerance for violations during Basant. She also said awareness campaigns regarding the Basant code of conduct are ongoing in educational institutions.

Markets have been echoing with festive music and food stalls, reviving memories of a tradition absent from the city for over two decades.

Crowded markets, eager enthusiasts and bursts of colour marked the build-up to Basant in Lahore as women, children and youngsters thronged kite markets across the city to prepare for the long-awaited festival.

Historic Mochi Gate remained packed with buyers amid fears that kites would run out of stock, while the festive buzz, filled with music, food and colours, signalled the return of Basant after years of absence.

Provincial departments have also joined citizens in the preparations, with public transport buses adorned with Basant-themed artwork. Speedo and green electric buses have been decorated with Punjab-inspired colours and imagery, while free travel will be available on the metro bus, Orange Line, Speedo and electric bus services during the festival.

Meanwhile, the Lahore deputy commissioner has constituted quick response teams in every tehsil to ensure public safety, monitoring and a swift emergency response during the celebrations.