Over 73,000 passengers offloaded in 2025: interior ministry

student leaving for the United States at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, Pakistan, on January 21, 2023. — Reuters

35,270 passengers were offloaded in 2023: i nterior ministry.

Number of those offloaded increased to 39,214 in 2024, it adds.

45,356 passengers offloaded in 2025 on technical grounds.

In the wake of tightened screening measures at airports and growing reports of passengers being offloaded, the Ministry of Interior has revealed that more than 73,000 passengers were offloaded during 2025.

“A total of 35,270 passengers were offloaded in 2023, 39,214 in 2024 and 73,358 in 2025,” read the Ministry of Interior’s reply to a question in the Senate, adding that 147,842 passengers were offloaded during the three-year period.

The ministry’s submission comes against the backdrop of thousands of Pakistanis being deported from various countries for begging, while tens of thousands were also offloaded at airports over suspected illegal travel attempts, a National Assembly committee was informed in December 2025.

Last month, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi directed the relevant authorities to enforce strict screening of passengers’ travel documents at all airports across the country to curb illegal immigration.

Directing the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to continue strict and impartial action against the mafia involved in illegal immigration, he ordered the agency to ensure the effective implementation of immigration laws and strengthen airport immigration systems.

He also called for rigorous scrutiny of travellers’ documents at all airports to prevent illegal activities.

Meanwhile, explaining the reasons for passengers being offloaded, the interior ministry informed the Senate that only those passengers are offloaded whose behaviour indicates possible illegal intentions.

Out of the total 73,358 passengers offloaded in 2025, 45,356 were offloaded for technical reasons, including flight cancellations, passengers’ refusal to travel, technical faults in aircraft, bad weather, flight delays and offloading by airlines.

Providing data on illegal immigration attempts, the ministry said that 861 suspects carrying fake documents were identified at airports over the past three years.

It said that 303 suspects were deported on fake documents, 417 cases were registered, 557 people were arrested and 206 were convicted.

The ministry further stated that 153 additional cases were registered in connection with fake documents and deportations, 181 suspects were arrested and 93 were convicted.

It also noted that 23 departmental inquiries are under way against FIA employees over fake document cases, of which 17 have been concluded.

Beggars issue

The ministry also shared details of beggars who were offloaded and deported over the past two years.

It said that 507 beggars were offloaded in 2024 and 90 in 2025, while 49 inquiries and 32 first information reports (FIRs) were registered in connection with beggars offloaded in 2024.

Of those offloaded in 2024, 59 beggars and 17 agents were arrested and 19 were convicted.

Meanwhile, in 2025, 43 inquiries were initiated into beggars who were offloaded, 37 FIRs were registered and 36 beggars were arrested, while one was convicted.

The ministry further said that 4,850 beggars were deported in 2024, whereas the number declined to 1,187 in 2025.

It added that 105 inquiries and 48 FIRs were registered against beggars deported in 2024.

During the same year, 91 deported beggars and two agents were arrested, while 12 were convicted.

In 2025, the ministry said, 354 inquiries were initiated and 201 FIRs were registered, leading to the arrest of 589 beggars and one agent, of whom 27 were convicted.