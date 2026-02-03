Kazakhstan president arrives in Pakistan on two-day official visit

Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Pakistan on a two-day official visit. — Screengrab via Geo News

Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Pakistan on a two-day official visit as his plane landed at Nur Khan Airbase, Islamabad, on Tuesday.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received the visiting dignitary upon his arrival.

During the visit, President Tokayev will meet his Pakistani counterpart, as well as hold talks with PM Shehbaz, and address the Pakistan-Kazakhstan Business Forum.



This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.