 
Geo News

Kazakhstan president arrives in Pakistan on two-day official visit

President Asif Ali Zardari and PM Shehbaz Sharif receive visiting dignitary at Nur Khan Airbase

By
Web Desk
|

February 03, 2026

Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Pakistan on a two-day official visit. — Screengrab via Geo News
Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Pakistan on a two-day official visit. — Screengrab via Geo News

Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Pakistan on a two-day official visit as his plane landed at Nur Khan Airbase, Islamabad, on Tuesday.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received the visiting dignitary upon his arrival.

During the visit, President Tokayev will meet his Pakistani counterpart, as well as hold talks with PM Shehbaz, and address the Pakistan-Kazakhstan Business Forum.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.

Punjab allows more districts to manufacture kite-flying goods ahead of Basant video
Punjab allows more districts to manufacture kite-flying goods ahead of Basant
In major Punjab police shake-up, Rao Abdul Kareem appointed new IG
In major Punjab police shake-up, Rao Abdul Kareem appointed new IG
Pakistani workers set to regain jobs in Kuwait; labour ties strengthened
Pakistani workers set to regain jobs in Kuwait; labour ties strengthened
No casualties as fire brought under control at Karachi's mobile market
No casualties as fire brought under control at Karachi's mobile market
CDF Munir, Libyan military chief discuss security, professional cooperation
CDF Munir, Libyan military chief discuss security, professional cooperation
Kite flying banned in areas near Lahore airport
Kite flying banned in areas near Lahore airport
Govt rules out talks with terrorists, says Balochistan militancy not linked to deprivation video
Govt rules out talks with terrorists, says Balochistan militancy not linked to deprivation
Kazakh president to discuss trade, connectivity on maiden Pakistan visit today
Kazakh president to discuss trade, connectivity on maiden Pakistan visit today