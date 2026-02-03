Bushra Bibi confirms Imran's health improving after eye procedure: PTI chief

PTI founder Imran Khan (centre) with his wife Bushra Bibi arrive to appear at the high court in Lahore on May 15, 2023. — AFP

Barrister Gohar says PTI founder faced risk of losing eyesight.

Severe pain prompted urgent medical procedure: PTI chief.

Gohar says ex-PM conveyed message for party through Bushra.



Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) jailed founder Imran Khan's health has improved following eye procedure, said party chairman Barrister Gohar Khan citing messages received from incarcerated former first lady Bushra Bibi.

Speaking to the media outside Adiala jail in Rawalpindi, he said that the former prime minister was still undergoing treatment after an eye procedure at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) last week.

His comments come after members of Bushra's family were allowed to meet her inside the prison.

Barrister Gohar said that after three months, a meeting was allowed, though the PTI founder was not present during the interaction.

Citing the former first lady, the PTI chief said that doctors had warned of a risk of losing eyesight without a recommended procedure, adding that the visit to Pims had been advised by doctors.

"Bushra Bibi said PTI founder was taken to hospital after he complained of severe eye pain," Barrister Gohar said.

He further said a message from the former premier had also been conveyed for the party and lawyers, which he would pass on to the party.

"The meeting was only with Bushra Bibi. There was no discussion related to February 8 [protest] or political matters," he said.

Barrister Gohar lamented the lack of a meeting with the PTI founder and stressed that jail meetings should not be politicised.

The PTI chief argued that there was no written rule barring political discussion during jail meetings.

"There is one law for one party and another law for a different party," he said, asking whether other political leaders had not previously remained in jail.

On security matters, he called for decisive action against terrorists across the country. "Whether it is Tirah, Bajaur, Punjab or Balochistan, action must be taken against terrorists."

He, however, urged operations under the National Action Plan with a unified national narrative.

Barrister Gohar further said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi had discussed provincial issues, terrorism and outstanding dues in a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

He denied any knowledge about Turkiye's reported offer regarding Imran Khan, recalling that the PTI founder had said his "life and death were tied to Pakistan".

Separately, PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja alleged an organised campaign was underway against them.

"It appears there is a systematic campaign being run against us," he said, adding that a decision had been taken to initiate strict action against Mashal Yousafzai, though it would be implemented after February 8.

Referring to the KP chief minister, he said, "The manner in which Sohail Afridi became chief minister is before everyone," adding that he had stood by the KP CM on legal grounds.