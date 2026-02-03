Kite flying allowed only in Lahore during thee-day Basant festival, clarifies CM Maryam

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz addressing an event at the Basant control room on precautionary measures in Lahore on February 3, 2026. — YouTube/Geo News/screengrab

Foolproof security measures made for Basant: CM Maryam.

Says, “Punjab is progressing and the country is moving forward.”

Law imposing jail term for stealing manhole covers on cards: CM.



Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday clarified that kite flying will be allowed only in Lahore during the three-day Basant festival starting January 6.

Addressing an event at the Basant control room on precautionary measures, CM Maryam said that foolproof security arrangements were being made in connection with the Basant festival.

The chief minister vowed the provincial government would leave no stone unturned to ensure the upcoming kite-flying event is safe.

“A robust monitoring system has been established to make Basant safe,” she added.

Her clarification came a day after the Punjab cabinet allowed permissible kite-flying material in four more districts —Faisalabad, Kasur, Sheikhupura and Multan — to meet Basant demand.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Maryam said people across Punjab are excited for the Basant festival, which the provincial government, in December last year, allowed under strict conditions, lifting a nearly two-decade ban on kite flying.

“Basant is a beautiful festival of Punjab,” she said and urged the people to teach their children the Punjabi language and tell them it is a matter of pride for them.

The CM said: “Punjab is progressing and the country is moving forward.”

Highlighting her government’s achievements, the CM said they are focusing on providing state-of-the-art facilities to the public, adding that free heart surgeries are being performed for children.

“Punjab is leading in the field of technology and artificial intelligence (AI),” claimed the chief minister.

Taking a dig at the former PTI-led government in the backdrop of corruption-related allegations, the CM said: “Pakistan went through a period of incompetence in the past.”

“They were burning national properties and we are decorating national properties,” added CM Maryam.

Law and order situation in Punjab has improved by 70%, she added.

Referring to the politics of protests, the Punjab chief minister urged the PTI leadership to focus on terrorism-hit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also.

Moving on to incidents of manhole-related deaths, CM Maryam said Punjab will introduce a law imposing up to 10 years’ imprisonment for stealing, buying, or selling stolen manhole covers.