Sindh governor nullifies ombudsperson's order against KE CEO in workplace harassment case

K-Electric Chief Executive Officer Syed Moonis Abdullah Alvi. — X/@alvimoonis/File

Employee terminated over poor performance, states order.

Governor notes HR committee made decision to remove worker.

Ombudsperson's July 31 order declared null and void.

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has set aside the provincial ombudsperson's ruling that directed the removal of K-Electric Chief Executive Officer Moonis Alvi over harassment allegations.

The decision issued by Governor Tessori stated that the provincial ombudsperson had ignored evidence available on record; therefore, the decision dated July 31, 2025, has been declared null and void.

In July last year, Sindh Ombudsman for Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace ordered Alvi's instant removal from his post after finding him guilty of harassing a former female employee, the power company's ex-chief marketing and communication officer.

Alvi had also been directed to pay a penalty of Rs2.5 million.

However, the Sindh High Court (SHC) had suspended the provincial ombudsman's order on the next day and directed Alvi to deposit a fine of Rs2.5 million with the court's registry.

The female officer had accused CEO Alvi, and others of "causing harassment, intimidation and mental agony".

In a seven-page order, the governor stated that the female employee had not filed any written complaint of harassment before the company's relevant committee or any other authority, despite submitting a messaging app chat as evidence in the case.

It noted that a series of allegations had been raised by the former employee covering the period from the start of her employment until her termination.

However, the order observed that the chat record was silent on many of the allegations presented before the ombudsperson, even though they pre-dated the WhatsApp exchange of September 5, 2020.

The order further recorded the CEO's position that the employee was asked to resign by the company's Board HR Committee due to poor performance, while the complainant claimed her termination was linked to her allegations against him.

It added that Alvi's witness had provided minutes of meetings showing the employee was offered resignation and later terminated on the basis of unsatisfactory performance feedback.

Referring to a "secret recording" submitted by the employee, the order observed that the decision to terminate had been taken by the Board HR Committee rather than the CEO, thereby negating claims of retaliation against him.

Citing the available record, the Sindh governor, exercising powers under Section 9 of the Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act, 2010, set aside the impugned order of the provincial ombudsperson.