Pakistan, Libya vow to strengthen bilateral ties, promote regional peace

Libyan delegation calls on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister’s Office on February 3, 2026. — PID

PM Shehbaz discusses cooperation with Libyan leadership.

Libya praises Pakistan’s role, seeks expanded collaboration.

Pakistan, Libya agree to maintain close diplomatic contact.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to fostering friendly relations with Libya and emphasised the importance of continued engagement and dialogue.

The development came as a high-level delegation from Libya called on PM Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister’s House. The delegation included Libyan Prime Minister Dr Osama Saad Hamad, Libyan Arab Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Field Marshal Khalifa Abu-al-Qasim Haftar and Deputy Commander-in-Chief Lieutenant General Saddam Khalifa Haftar.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir were also present during the meeting, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

During the discussions, both sides exchanged views on matters of mutual interest and underscored the importance of strengthening bilateral relations.

The meeting reflected the shared desire to enhance cooperation in areas of common concern and to promote peace, stability, and development at the regional and international levels.

The Libyan leadership appreciated Pakistan’s role and expressed interest in expanding collaboration between the two countries.

The meeting concluded with an understanding to maintain close contact and explore avenues for future cooperation.

A day earlier, Libyan military chief called on CDF Field Marshal Asim Munir at General Headquarters (GHQ), said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

Libyan military chief receives guard of honour. — ISPR

According to the military’s media wing, during the meeting, both sides exchanged views on matters of mutual interest, with particular focus on security dynamics in respective regions and professional cooperation.

The discussion underscored the importance of continued engagement and collaboration between the armed forces of Pakistan and Libya, the ISPR said.

"CDF Asim Munir welcomed the distinguished guests and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Libya. He emphasised Pakistan’s support for peace, stability, and institutional development in Libya," the military's media wing said.

The ISPR communique said that the meeting was held in a cordial and constructive atmosphere, reflecting the longstanding friendly relations between Pakistan and Libya.

Earlier, on arrival at Noor Khan Airbase, Field Marshal Khalifa Abu-al-Qasim Haftar was received by Field Marshal Asim Munir. The dignitary also paid homage to Shuhada and laid a wreath at the martyrs' memorial at GHQ.