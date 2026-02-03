 
Geo News

Pakistan, Libya vow to strengthen bilateral ties, promote regional peace

High-level delegation from Libya calls on Premier Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister House

By
APP
|
Web Desk
|

February 03, 2026

Libyan delegation calls on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister’s Office on February 3, 2026. — PID
Libyan delegation calls on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister’s Office on February 3, 2026. — PID
  • PM Shehbaz discusses cooperation with Libyan leadership.
  • Libya praises Pakistan’s role, seeks expanded collaboration.
  • Pakistan, Libya agree to maintain close diplomatic contact.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to fostering friendly relations with Libya and emphasised the importance of continued engagement and dialogue.

The development came as a high-level delegation from Libya called on PM Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister’s House. The delegation included Libyan Prime Minister Dr Osama Saad Hamad, Libyan Arab Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Field Marshal Khalifa Abu-al-Qasim Haftar and Deputy Commander-in-Chief Lieutenant General Saddam Khalifa Haftar.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir were also present during the meeting, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

During the discussions, both sides exchanged views on matters of mutual interest and underscored the importance of strengthening bilateral relations. 

The meeting reflected the shared desire to enhance cooperation in areas of common concern and to promote peace, stability, and development at the regional and international levels.

The Libyan leadership appreciated Pakistan’s role and expressed interest in expanding collaboration between the two countries.

The meeting concluded with an understanding to maintain close contact and explore avenues for future cooperation.

A day earlier, Libyan military chief called on CDF Field Marshal Asim Munir at General Headquarters (GHQ), said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

Libyan military chief receives guard of honour. — ISPR
Libyan military chief receives guard of honour. — ISPR

According to the military’s media wing, during the meeting, both sides exchanged views on matters of mutual interest, with particular focus on security dynamics in respective regions and professional cooperation.

The discussion underscored the importance of continued engagement and collaboration between the armed forces of Pakistan and Libya, the ISPR said.

"CDF Asim Munir welcomed the distinguished guests and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Libya. He emphasised Pakistan’s support for peace, stability, and institutional development in Libya," the military's media wing said.

The ISPR communique said that the meeting was held in a cordial and constructive atmosphere, reflecting the longstanding friendly relations between Pakistan and Libya.

Earlier, on arrival at Noor Khan Airbase, Field Marshal Khalifa Abu-al-Qasim Haftar was received by Field Marshal Asim Munir. The dignitary also paid homage to Shuhada and laid a wreath at the martyrs' memorial at GHQ.

Bushra Bibi confirms Imran's health improving after eye procedure: PTI chief
Bushra Bibi confirms Imran's health improving after eye procedure: PTI chief
Kazakhstan president arrives in Pakistan on two-day official visit
Kazakhstan president arrives in Pakistan on two-day official visit
Pakistan invited to join Iran-US talks in Istanbul: FO
Pakistan invited to join Iran-US talks in Istanbul: FO
Imran Khan shifted to Pims on his own request for eye procedure, Senate told
Imran Khan shifted to Pims on his own request for eye procedure, Senate told
Over 73,000 passengers offloaded in 2025: interior ministry
Over 73,000 passengers offloaded in 2025: interior ministry
Islamabad's paper mulberry trees cut on PMO orders, CDA tells IHC
Islamabad's paper mulberry trees cut on PMO orders, CDA tells IHC
PTI disowns social media trolling of security forces after Balochistan attacks
PTI disowns social media trolling of security forces after Balochistan attacks
Punjab allows more districts to manufacture kite-flying goods ahead of Basant video
Punjab allows more districts to manufacture kite-flying goods ahead of Basant