SSGC assures gas supply in Karachi during Sehri and Iftar on Shab-e-Barat

KARACHI: The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) on Tuesday announced it would ensure uninterrupted gas supply to Karachi residents during Sehri and Iftar timings on February 4, on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat.

According to a post shared on social media by an SSGC spokesperson, the gas company has decided to reduce load-shedding by restoring supply from 3:30am instead of 5am.

Gas supply for the rest of the day will continue as per routine, the spokesperson added.

The move aims to facilitate citizens on the blessed night of Shab-e-Barat.

SSGC routinely shuts gas supply from 10pm to 5am due to shortages in the port city.

Muslims across the world observe the night of the 15th Shaban with a religious spirit as they offer nawafil in mosques, making special prayers.

Special religious gatherings are held throughout the country, and people also visit graveyards to say prayers for their loved ones.