UNSC calls for accountability after Balochistan attack as forces kill nearly 200 terrorists

A police officer and a person stand amid damages at a police station, following militant attacks, in Quetta, Pakistan, February 1, 2026. — Reuters

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has strongly condemned the terrorist attacks carried out across multiple locations in Balochistan, urging all states to actively cooperate with Pakistan, in line with international law, to counter terrorism.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the UNSC termed the attacks as “heinous and cowardly” and stressed the importance of holding those responsible for the attacks — including perpetrators, organisers, financiers, and sponsors — accountable and bringing them to justice.

The condemnation followed days after the separatist Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) carried out multiple attacks, targeting nearly a dozen locations and killing 17 security personnel and 31 civilians.

In response, security forces launched a wide-ranging counterterrorism operation across Balochistan, sources said, killing 197 militants linked to India-sponsored Fitna al-Hindustan, after coordinated attacks struck 12 towns in the province over a three-day period.



“The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for the attacks. Members of the Security Council expressed their deepest condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of Pakistan, and wished a swift and complete recovery to those injured,” the statement read.

The UNSC reiterated that terrorism, in all its forms and manifestations, remains one of the gravest threats to international peace and security.

The council members urged all states to actively cooperate with the government of Pakistan, in line with international law and relevant UNSC resolutions, to counter terrorism.

They reaffirmed that acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of motive, location, timing, or those responsible, and underlined the need for all states to combat terrorist threats in accordance with the UN Charter and international human rights, refugee, and humanitarian law.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.